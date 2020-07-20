The Associated Press is reporting Monday that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the two attorneys who pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who were trespassing on private property on their way to the mayor’s house, are being charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault. The prosecutor is Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who said that “it is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis.”

Dana Loesch notes that Gardner is up for reelection in August.

None of this is surprising in one bit.

Let’s see how far this gets in the courts.

