It was mid-June when St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the two attorneys who pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who were trespassing on private property on their way to the mayor’s house, with felony unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault. “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis.” If you can’t point a gun at someone in a threatening manner, why have one?

The New York Post reports Wednesday that Gardner “triumphed over her challenger in the Democratic primary on Tuesday evening by a 61-39 margin.” “Despite the negative publicity, the first-term prosecutor easily dispatched with her primary opponent and is expected to win at November’s general given St. Louis’ mostly-democratic voting block,” the Post reports.

The day Gardner filed the charges, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stepped in, tweeting, “Enough is enough…. As Missouri’s chief law enforcement official I’m entering the case to defend Missourians’ right to protect their families & property.” Gardner certainly gained some publicity from her charges, though.

