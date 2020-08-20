What an utter clown this woman is. The Democrats spent Night 3 of their convention telling us how the buck never stops here for President Trump, who doesn’t take responsibility for anything. They’ve also not once mentioned the looting and rioting in Democrat-run cities, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CNN Thursday afternoon again laid the blame for Chicago’s troubles on Trump and took offense at him referring to her city’s bloodstained sidewalks.

“That’s just ridiculous, hyperbolic rhetoric. He is at a race to the bottom,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts to Pres. Trump using the line “bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago” on the campaign trail. “What we have here is a fundamentally failed leadership on every major issue” pic.twitter.com/rTjEIoeBD5

Lightfoot is making sure there’s no trouble in her neighborhood by banning protesters; after all, she has a right to a secure home, right?

Citing threats, Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends ban on protesters on her block: ‘I have a right to make sure that my home is secure' https://t.co/oFptVrakKA — Chicago Breaking News (@ChicagoBreaking) August 20, 2020

The Chicago Tribune reports:

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown were asked at an unrelated news conference about a Tribune report noting police have banned protesters from demonstrating on her block in the Logan Square neighborhood, ordering officers to arrest anyone who refuses to leave.

A) These Dems are all the biggest hypocrites in the universe. B) Any reporter care to ask why her home wouldn’t be secure if the protests are peaceful? https://t.co/Mcta2wzr0h — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 21, 2020

From whom is she receiving these daily threats? From the same MAGA Country guys who jumped Jussie Smollett in Chicago?

As long as she's safe she doesn't care about the rest of the city. — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) August 20, 2020

Pretty sure a shite load of Chicagoans assumed they had that same right, but events proved otherwise … Guess some are more equal than others… — guy of random (@good1eclectic) August 21, 2020

Don't Chicagoans deserve to be secure as well?! How do these people get elected much less reelected? She also banned people from getting prof haircut then gets one herself (without a mask) claiming she had to because her hair wasn't looking good. #LetThemEatCake @chicagosmayor — Dana (@sparkey909w) August 20, 2020

Yes, she broke her own stay-at-home order to get a haircut, explaining, “I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.”

Mayor Lightfoot while the rest of Chicago eats itself: pic.twitter.com/yyxUog0Pxn — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) August 21, 2020

The hypocrisy is stunning! — Lady Z🇺🇸✝️ (@lorizellmill) August 20, 2020

What’s are the odds the majority of the police in the first picture of that article are thinking their block/neighborhood would be f’d if “protesters” were going to march there because the same protections would not be “authorized” (or be condemned) by the Mayor? — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) August 21, 2020

But other residents have to endure “peaceful protest” in their neighborhoods, or in front of their businesses. Maybe it’s time for a change of leadership Chicago, what the hell do you have to lose. — Airborne87 (@HSAGreg) August 20, 2020

“… but the rest of you are SOL.” — Will-o'-the-Wisp (@wharrison51) August 20, 2020

Typical Democrat. She feeds the mob, thumbs her nose at Trump, then when the mob get near her house, suddenly she's concerned. — T.🇺🇸🎗🗽 (@irishfellow01) August 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/5FPzKgpZms — All Your Votes Are Belong To USps (@BenignApathy) August 20, 2020

Absolutely beautiful. I mean I’ve gotta hand it to you, Lori. You’re not even pretending anymore. LOL. — The Pragmatic Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) August 20, 2020

But aren't they peaceful protestors 🤔 — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) August 20, 2020

Exercising their first amendment rights. — Just Frank (@JustFranktab2) August 20, 2020

From what we’ve been told, protesters should be allowed to break into her home and loot it, because it’s only property that can be replaced and looting isn’t violence — violence can only be perpetrated against people.

Years of being without critical media have made the left like a little critter that knows no threat from predators. It has made them stupid, complacent and cocky. But the predator still won't bite, the media continue to cover up for them, and nothing much changes. — Peter A. Dykstra (@FriendlyRadical) August 20, 2020

Chicago is a never ending parody — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) August 20, 2020

Why doesn’t she want those intensely peaceful demonstrations??? — Anthony (@Anthony37398921) August 20, 2020

The peacefulness might be a little too intense for her. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) August 20, 2020

Not a word in this article about the lack of police protection from protestors or anyone for people who are not mayors in Chicago #journalism — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 20, 2020

So say we all. I absolutely decry protesting at private homes. It's a dangerous trend that needs to be stopped. The courts need to start interpreting such protests as threats if they go on too long or even start to cause damage. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 20, 2020

