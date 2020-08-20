What an utter clown this woman is. The Democrats spent Night 3 of their convention telling us how the buck never stops here for President Trump, who doesn’t take responsibility for anything. They’ve also not once mentioned the looting and rioting in Democrat-run cities, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CNN Thursday afternoon again laid the blame for Chicago’s troubles on Trump and took offense at him referring to her city’s bloodstained sidewalks.

Lightfoot is making sure there’s no trouble in her neighborhood by banning protesters; after all, she has a right to a secure home, right?

The Chicago Tribune reports:

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown were asked at an unrelated news conference about a Tribune report noting police have banned protesters from demonstrating on her block in the Logan Square neighborhood, ordering officers to arrest anyone who refuses to leave.

From whom is she receiving these daily threats? From the same MAGA Country guys who jumped Jussie Smollett in Chicago?

Yes, she broke her own stay-at-home order to get a haircut, explaining, “I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.”

From what we’ve been told, protesters should be allowed to break into her home and loot it, because it’s only property that can be replaced and looting isn’t violence — violence can only be perpetrated against people.

