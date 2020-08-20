What an utter clown this woman is. The Democrats spent Night 3 of their convention telling us how the buck never stops here for President Trump, who doesn’t take responsibility for anything. They’ve also not once mentioned the looting and rioting in Democrat-run cities, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CNN Thursday afternoon again laid the blame for Chicago’s troubles on Trump and took offense at him referring to her city’s bloodstained sidewalks.
“That’s just ridiculous, hyperbolic rhetoric. He is at a race to the bottom,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts to Pres. Trump using the line “bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago” on the campaign trail. “What we have here is a fundamentally failed leadership on every major issue” pic.twitter.com/rTjEIoeBD5
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 20, 2020