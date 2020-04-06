If we’re going to beat COVID19, it’s important for our government betters to lead by example.

Take it away, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Mayor Lightfoot defended getting a haircut amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying she’s the face of the city and the woman who cut her hair wore a mask. https://t.co/Tfhk959N8F — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 6, 2020

More from the Chicago Tribune:

“I think what really people want to talk about is, we’re talking about people dying here. We’re talking about significant health disparities. I think that’s what people care most about,” Lightfoot said.

In response to a follow-up question, she said, “The woman who cut my hair had a mask and gloves on so we are, I am practicing what I’m preaching.” A reporter asked the mayor about one of her “stay home, save lives” public service announcements where Lightfoot admonishes an off-screen person by saying, “Getting your roots done is not essential.”

Asked about that, a visibly annoyed Lightfoot said, “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.

And that makes it OK.

Oh hell noooo — ChrstphrCmmngs (@chrstphrcmmngs) April 6, 2020

She doesn’t have to follow the rules. You should hound her for the double standard but will you? pic.twitter.com/MHFvQG40sX — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) April 6, 2020

She gave a scolding, spittle inflected press conference not even two weeks ago about people going outside to get fresh air. This is just unbelievably tone deaf. https://t.co/RQKzuZkaDh — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 6, 2020

She shut down public property on the lake and threatened people with charges if they violated her order. What in the holy hell is she doing? — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 6, 2020

So her "defense" is that the "Rule of Law" doesn't apply to her. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) April 6, 2020

As Mayor of Chicago, the rules were never meant to apply to you. @chicagosmayor #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/sf7MOP7HV6 — LWYRUP (@lwy_rup) April 6, 2020

Remind you of anyone else?

Apparently, social distancing is only for us little people. She apparently took the DeBlasio course in being a clownish Mayor. https://t.co/3x7rmxBJ1t — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2020

Apparently.