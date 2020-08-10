We don’t even remember the context — we think it had to do with Black Lives Matter — but we know we’ve heard that “silence is violence.” So we’re wondering how not speaking out against police brutality is violence but smashing windows in order to loot stores, like they did Sunday night in Chicago, is not.

Something tells us Kacie Hollins wouldn’t call it just property damage if someone kicked in her front door while she was home alone.

Feeling like news people need this reminder again. Looting is not violence. It is property damage. Violence is perpetrated against people, not buildings. Watching the news, seeing this error again this morning. *This isn’t me saying looting is harmless don’t @ me* — Kacie Hollins (@kaciehollinsTV) August 10, 2020

Wonder where she got that idea?

1619 Project architect says ‘destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence’ https://t.co/HjmS7MjbgF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 3, 2020

I am curious as to how you–a current law student–landed on such a narrow definition of an otherwise broad term. I cannot myself find a single definition agreeing with you, in the civil, criminal, or general contexts. — [email protected] (@colinstalter1) August 10, 2020

The dictionary and the colloquial usage of the word also doesn't support this narrow, ideology-driven definition. — Guru Mahatma Bezos (@FactsVile) August 10, 2020

Ever had your property looted? It’s violence. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 10, 2020

What is it called when they throw bottles and other objects at officers? — M.Lozi (@LzMo) August 10, 2020

Directional looting, of course. — Suzanne (@Suzanne25837112) August 10, 2020

I would say the injured police officers might disagree @Chicago_Police — just a guy (@justagu26650916) August 10, 2020

13 cops injured and 2 people shot? Let me guess…. “mostly peaceful” no violence here. — JBPiggy (@GovJBPiggy) August 10, 2020

explain that to the security guard who was shot during looting last night at clark and illinois — Thure Hallgren (@ThureHall) August 10, 2020

Hey quick question is silence violence? — Baldaccio d'Anghiari (@Autiauto) August 10, 2020

Let them come to your house or business and see if you agree. — Mama can I trust the government? (@PatrickVSOP) August 10, 2020

Yes, I often sit and gaze as that peaceful car, repeatedly rams a store window……peacefully and without violence, may add….. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) August 10, 2020

I dunno. I heard a lot of gun shots and breaking glass all night. Is that considered violent? — The Official Bible of SPACE FORCE! (@TomWaldron3) August 10, 2020

This is a joke right? — pal (@yippeekyeyay) August 10, 2020

Property damage is violence. — Lola (@suroftheborder) August 10, 2020

I look forward to your doxing and damage to your home/property. — eric (@eriContrarian) August 10, 2020

Since it’s not violence I’d love for her not to call the cops when someone breaks into her house and loots her stuff. After all, she shouldn’t be scared. It’s not violence. — KateDrax (@katiesaysNOPE) August 10, 2020

Umm they were throwing bricks and bottles at officers… maybe you need to do your research before commenting. The problem with the news is that they don't relay the actual facts or just part of them, like you are doing with this statement.🙄 — CKris (@mustang50chic75) August 10, 2020

It’s only Monday yet we already have a candidate for dumbest tweet of the week — Dsmak34 (@Dsmak34) August 10, 2020

This is the most idiotic tweet I have seen in a while. — Jason Bourne (@jamiemedley) August 10, 2020

Here for the ratio. — SairaRao69 (@Rao69Saira) August 10, 2020

Arson is "property damage" and defined as a crime of violence under Illinois law. Federal law broadly defines offenses involving the use of physical force on property as crimes of violence. And as a matter of plain language, one can slam a door "violently." Rubbish legal advice. — Bianji (@_Bianji) August 10, 2020

This is absolute idiocy. — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) August 10, 2020

You are on the wrong side of everyone that wants to live in safe, employable neighborhood, walk safely down the street with their kids, drive through a city without their car being attacked and their family terrorized. Looting and burning down cities, neighborhoods is VIOLENCE! — #DemExitNY⭐️⭐️⭐️ MiddleClassMom🇺🇸IbelieveIn🇺🇸 (@MiddleClazzMom) August 10, 2020

Maybe word will get to Mayor Lori Lightfoot that looting isn’t violence and she can slip that into her next presser.

Related: