We don’t even remember the context — we think it had to do with Black Lives Matter — but we know we’ve heard that “silence is violence.” So we’re wondering how not speaking out against police brutality is violence but smashing windows in order to loot stores, like they did Sunday night in Chicago, is not.

Something tells us Kacie Hollins wouldn’t call it just property damage if someone kicked in her front door while she was home alone.

Wonder where she got that idea?

Maybe word will get to Mayor Lori Lightfoot that looting isn’t violence and she can slip that into her next presser.

