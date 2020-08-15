It was last October when the case of James Younger caught the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott ordered an investigation into the situation surrounding Younger, whose mother was trying to transform the then-7-year-old into a girl named Luna via chemical castration. Ann Georgulas, a pediatrician, has been opposed by the boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger, and they’ve been fighting it out in court. A Texas judge ruled that Younger would have joint conservatorship over James, meaning that he would have a say in medical decisions for the child. However, the judge also put a gag order on the father.

Fast-forward to this week, and we’re learning that things did not go well in a Dallas court for dad.

The Christian Post reports:

A mother who’s attempting to gender-transition her 8-year-old son into a girl has been awarded decision-making power regarding her son’s healthcare and schooling, essentially reversing a previous ruling that granted the father co-parenting rights. In the ongoing case of 8-year-old James Younger, Dallas Judge Mary Brown canceled a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday and removed his father, Jeffrey Younger, from having any say in his son’s medical, psychological, and psychiatric care. Instead, the judge gave all decision-making power to Dr. Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician and non-biological mother of James and his twin brother, Jude, LifeSite News reported. Younger has also been ordered by the court to pay for trans-affirming counseling sessions, which he had previously objected to as he was not permitted to help select his son’s counselors.

Sen. Rand Paul weighed in on the case last October, calling it “child abuse,” while Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign was already referring to James as “this little girl.”

As far as we know, the gag order against the father still stands.

