This tweet is a couple of days old, but Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign wanted to make it clear that anti-trans conservatives “don’t give a damn” about James Younger, the 7-year-old who’s set to be transitioned into a girl named Luna by his non-biological mother.

And right-wing pundits are only too happy to make the story about their own hangups with the “actual” science of sex and gender. Not just science, but actual science — says the person who’s already referring to James Younger as a little girl.

Well, conservatives are anti-science, after all.

Funny how all the left-wing propaganda sites aren’t touching the story with a 10-foot pole.

