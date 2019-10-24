This tweet is a couple of days old, but Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign wanted to make it clear that anti-trans conservatives “don’t give a damn” about James Younger, the 7-year-old who’s set to be transitioned into a girl named Luna by his non-biological mother.

And right-wing pundits are only too happy to make the story about their own hangups with the “actual” science of sex and gender. Not just science, but actual science — says the person who’s already referring to James Younger as a little girl.

In case it wasn't clear: anti-trans conservatives don't give a damn about this child. This little girl is being exploited as a vehicle of outrage by rightwing pundits all-too-happy to make this about their hangups with the *actual* science of sex and gender.#ProtectJamesYounger — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 23, 2019

Strongly agree. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 23, 2019

Of course you do. Youth and innocence mean nothing when there's an agenda to push. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) October 24, 2019

Chemically castrating a seven year old child is “actual” science. #ProtectJamesYounger pic.twitter.com/VJdPbKYKhz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 24, 2019

The kid is being exploited alright. But it's not by the rightwing pundits. — All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) October 24, 2019

Wow this person is pure evil. — Steve Cluster Situation #Pathead (@SMadurski) October 24, 2019

Charlotte may be the most deliberately ignorant, insufferably misguided yet self-righteous person on this toxic mucksite. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) October 24, 2019

Because if you are against child abuse you are an anti-trans conservative? 🤦 I know which side of this argument I'm on. — Just a Man 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolLib) October 24, 2019

Apparently science to some but it’s child abuse to most #ProtectJamesYounger — Ramani (@Ramani60607963) October 24, 2019

Well, conservatives are anti-science, after all.

You are exploiting a little boy for your political agenda. It's vulgar and depraved. — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) October 23, 2019

He’s 7 years old. — tugpepper📁 (@tugpepper1) October 23, 2019

Quite the opposite! Who the hell are you saying we don't give a damn about this little BOY! Folks are sick of people like you trying to indoctrinate our children! Live your life how you like but stop forcing it down our throats! — Cara Jones🇺🇸💯MAGA 👉🏻Pray for South Africa (@dustinama) October 24, 2019

If he thinks girls are gross right now at SEVEN YEARS OLD that’s fine even NORMAL!! If he wants to dress up then maybe he just loves PRETENDING. No way does this CHILD know he wants to be a girl. He cannot fathom a life changing operation at SEVEN YEARS OLD!!! I’m pretty liberal! — CH (@CHManson79) October 23, 2019

Too damn young!! — Model Citizen 👑 (@janelle_troupe) October 23, 2019

When I was 7 I may have thought I was a girl. I knew I was different. As I matured and understood what sexuality was I realized I was gay… but still a man. Had I been allowed to decide at 7 I may have made the wrong choice. Those mistakes are bad for the trans movement — Valdamar (@ramadlav) October 23, 2019

I’m a pro-trans independent, mostly Dem. This is child abuse, straight up and I’m appalled that anyone is defending this. — Lennon Conti(5-1)(8-1-1) (@lennonconti) October 23, 2019

He's being exploited but not by conservatives. — Laura Erickson (@lousjourney) October 23, 2019

Listen man, I do not agree with you on this, but you are an adult and can supposedly make an informed, lifelong decision. A 7 year old can not do that. They have no idea the ramifications of this change. Even you shouldn't support this till they are an adult. — Joe Klaas (@joeklaas) October 23, 2019

His mother is exploiting him — Anonymous Source (@EricInfoTech) October 23, 2019

Okay. So a boy is forced (by his mother) to dress a certain way to be loved. A boy watches a Disney movie called Frozen. Well by golly he must be a girl! There’s no way a boy could POSSIBLY like a certain movie! This is psychological abuse. — Heart54U 🌺 (@KendallMalcomb) October 23, 2019

“I said ‘science’ and not to mention I used the word ‘actual’ so I win” — Nathan in Flex (@fuck1ng4wesome) October 23, 2019

Or. Or. We could simply be appalled at the drastic measures his mom and the community are willing to make over the desires of a young child. I think there’s room here to be pro trans and wanting to at least wait before making such a huge decision — Rob Neiheisel (@RobNeiheisel) October 23, 2019

He's 7. Let me type this again. He's 7. — carribyrd (@carricanary) October 23, 2019

These people end up this way because of some form of neglect, mistreatment or abuse in the family (most likely) during their youth. And the medical system that SHOULD be helping them recover, are continuing the abuse by enabling them. It's a disgrace. — AtomicMountain (@AtomicMountain) October 23, 2019

This little one is being exploited by the mother. That’s what’s clear. — My_Name🇺🇸 (@RightontheFence) October 23, 2019

This "girl" is a very young boy who is paying the price for his mother's psychological issues. It is disturbing that any adult would actively seek to destroy a child's sense of themself before they even know who they are or what they are. — T (@DreamsofUlidia) October 24, 2019

I clearly see who doesn’t care about this kiddo. — David Leggett (@mrdlegg) October 23, 2019

All I can find about this right now is from right-wing propaganda sites. I want to know what's *actually* happening. — Sarah Benchley (@StrangeWeather3) October 23, 2019

Funny how all the left-wing propaganda sites aren’t touching the story with a 10-foot pole.

