As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a Texas jury has ruled against a father who’s trying to keep his 7-year-old son, James Younger, from being chemically castrated and transitioned into a girl named “Luna” by the boy’s non-biological mother.

On Wednesday, a video of a 3-year-old James started circulating on social media, showing the child explaining to his father what mommy does; putting him in dresses, buying him hairclips, and painting his nails. “I’m a girl,” he continually tells his father. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter that both the attorney general’s office and family and protective services will be looking into the matter:

Sen. Rand Paul caught Twitchy sister-site RedState’s coverage of the James Younger story and weighed in with this take:

Will anyone else in a position of power weigh in on this case?

