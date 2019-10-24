As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a Texas jury has ruled against a father who’s trying to keep his 7-year-old son, James Younger, from being chemically castrated and transitioned into a girl named “Luna” by the boy’s non-biological mother.

On Wednesday, a video of a 3-year-old James started circulating on social media, showing the child explaining to his father what mommy does; putting him in dresses, buying him hairclips, and painting his nails. “I’m a girl,” he continually tells his father. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter that both the attorney general’s office and family and protective services will be looking into the matter:

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019

Sen. Rand Paul caught Twitchy sister-site RedState’s coverage of the James Younger story and weighed in with this take:

We don’t let kids drink alcohol til 21. People want to move smoking age to 21. But we will allow a 7 year old to have his life and body altered like this? This is child abuse and the state should side with the father who is trying to protect the child.” https://t.co/fNXF50qQEY — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 24, 2019

Wise words, Senator! — Lupo (@LupodiBrughiera) October 24, 2019

Glad at least one Senator is sane. — StringfellowHawke (@stringfellow41) October 24, 2019

Holy shit I agree with Rand Paul. Can’t be allowed to make fundamental/irreversible changes at such a young age — Alex G. Cali (@ACali_G) October 24, 2019

He's very obviously being coached. It's so sad. :/ — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) October 24, 2019

Smoking and drinking are bad decisions, but they are personal decisions. This situation is even worse cause the kid didnt make this decision (and is too young to make the decision anyway) — Andr3wE (@_Andr3wE_) October 24, 2019

Hallelujah! Thank you for speaking out against this child abuse. How can ANYONE think that this child’s mother is sane and has the boy’s best interest at heart? It really sickens me. — Princess Deanna (@bunnyqueen4) October 24, 2019

This is child abuse of the worst kind. — John Galt 🧢 (@PeaboTheWizard) October 24, 2019

Please get @realDonaldTrump to put out a statement, tweet or anything about this, @RandPaul. We must save this child! — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) October 24, 2019

Seriously. This is the #1 most important issue in the country IMO. This is CHILD ABUSE and TORTURE. — Tsar Nich (@TsarNichII) October 24, 2019

Introduce new legislation to bar this. It's insane we even have to have this conversation. — Aclip24 🌯🇺🇸🤜🏼💥 (@aclip24) October 24, 2019

How about we wait until hes 25 and his brain is done developing. — Beep (@Bubbl3B0y) October 24, 2019

I do hope that Medical Boards are reviewing what appears to be activist pediatricians. — s.petry (@spetry9) October 24, 2019

I used to say I weep for the future. I now weep for the present. Dumb question, but without the internet/social media would this even be happening or be allowed? — Eddie Sexton (@ebsusc98) October 24, 2019

People need to be more vocal and stop being so squirrely around this issue. Political correctness is causing dangerous silence in our society. — Uranium Covfefe (@zoochum) October 24, 2019

Senator, your tweet is considered “hate speech” by the Silicon Valley Titans, that’s how bad things have gotten. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 24, 2019

Will anyone else in a position of power weigh in on this case?

