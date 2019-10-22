If an adult man decides that he’s meant to be a woman, that’s his prerogative. He’s free to embrace what he believes is his true gender identity and take steps to become a woman.

A child is a different story. No matter how mature a child may seem, he is neither mentally nor emotionally capable of making such a life-altering decision. So, in the case of 7-year-old James Younger, his mother is making it for him:

More from LifeSite News:

A jury has ruled against Jeffrey Younger, the father who is trying to protect his seven-year-old son, James, from chemical castration via a gender “transition.” This means James’ mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, will be able to continue “transitioning” him into “Luna,” and now has full authority to start him on puberty blockers and eventually cross-sex hormones.

The jury’s decision likely means that Mr. Younger will be required to “affirm” James as a girl, despite his religious and moral objections, and will also be forced to take a class on transgenderism.

Last week, the arguments revolved around James’ diagnosis of gender “dysphoria,” medical records recommending he begin the process of preparing for puberty blockers, and expert testimony about the risks and alleged benefits of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Mr. Younger is worried about Dr. Georgulas forcing a lifetime of misery on their son. Transgender-identifying individuals, even when encouraged in their confusion, suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to commit suicide.

This poor child’s so-called mother is not acting in the best interests of her son. She’s doing this for no one but herself. She appears to be on a one-woman wokeness crusade and to hell with her son’s welfare. This story is absolutely horrifying.

No words.

Something has got to be done to save this poor boy.

