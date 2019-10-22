If an adult man decides that he’s meant to be a woman, that’s his prerogative. He’s free to embrace what he believes is his true gender identity and take steps to become a woman.

A child is a different story. No matter how mature a child may seem, he is neither mentally nor emotionally capable of making such a life-altering decision. So, in the case of 7-year-old James Younger, his mother is making it for him:

This is barbaric. A court has determined that a deranged lunatic mother can now force her 7 year old son to be a girl, and the father has to go along with it. Absolute madness. https://t.co/RYWdpCeZTw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 21, 2019

More from LifeSite News:

A jury has ruled against Jeffrey Younger, the father who is trying to protect his seven-year-old son, James, from chemical castration via a gender “transition.” This means James’ mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, will be able to continue “transitioning” him into “Luna,” and now has full authority to start him on puberty blockers and eventually cross-sex hormones. The jury’s decision likely means that Mr. Younger will be required to “affirm” James as a girl, despite his religious and moral objections, and will also be forced to take a class on transgenderism. … Last week, the arguments revolved around James’ diagnosis of gender “dysphoria,” medical records recommending he begin the process of preparing for puberty blockers, and expert testimony about the risks and alleged benefits of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Mr. Younger is worried about Dr. Georgulas forcing a lifetime of misery on their son. Transgender-identifying individuals, even when encouraged in their confusion, suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to commit suicide.

Oh and icing on the cake: the demented lunatic of a "mother" isn't actually the mother. The child was conceived with donor eggs. She's not even biologically related to the kid. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

This poor child’s so-called mother is not acting in the best interests of her son. She’s doing this for no one but herself. She appears to be on a one-woman wokeness crusade and to hell with her son’s welfare. This story is absolutely horrifying.

I can't get over this case in Texas. A mother decided that her 7 year old boy is really a girl because he liked the movie Frozen. The husband insisted that he's a boy. Courts got involved. Jury just ruled that, yes, the boy is a girl and he will now be "transitioned" into one. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

I don't think people realize just how monumental this case is. We've just crossed a threshold as a society. There's no going back. These are very dark times. Most of all for that poor boy, whose mother is a despicable monster. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

cc @tedcruz, @GregAbbott_TX Is there anything you guys can do for this boy? He's going to be permanently mutilated and physically destroyed if someone doesn't step in — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

Listened to an interview with the father. He says the mother used to lock the boy in his room and tell him there's a monster who only eats little boys. At three, she started dressing him like a girl. Would withhold affection if he wasn't dressed like a girl. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

This woman is pure evil. Here's the interview. It's astounding. https://t.co/xRN0wA7W0g — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

This torments me. The child stated to the experts that when with his mom, he wanted to be a girl; when with dad, to be a boy. He just wants them both to love him.

A 7yr old, being altered FOR LIFE, for the mistake of expressing himself…beyond sick. — Christine Biediger (@bied15) October 22, 2019

A 7-year-old boy will be "transitioned" into a girl with hormone blockers and sex change hormones after his mother decided he was a girl bc he liked Frozen. The father took the case to court and lost. This poor boy is literally going to be destroyed. Don't stop retweeting this. — Evan Kilgore (@EvanAKilgore) October 22, 2019

Something has got to be done to save this poor boy.