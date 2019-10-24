Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered an investigation of James Younger:

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019

Thank you, governor:

Thank you. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 24, 2019

This needs a legislative fix:

Republicans need to introduce legislation to make transgender medical intervention illegal for children and minors and to ensure both parents have equal say in any social transition. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 24, 2019

And we’ll find out how the judge in the case rules later today:

Of course this is no time for spiking the football anyway. The judge hasn’t delivered her final ruling. We’ll find out tomorrow if we can celebrate. But at least maybe some legislative action will be taken in the long run. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 24, 2019

***

Related: