LifeSiteNews is reporting Thursday afternoon that a Texas judge has ruled that Jeffrey Younger, father of 7-year-old James Younger, will have joint conservatorship over James, meaning that he will have a say in medical decisions for the child. However, the judge has also put a gag order on the father.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a Texas jury had ruled against Younger, who’s trying to keep James from being chemically castrated and transitioned into a girl named “Luna” by the boy’s non-biological mother.

BREAKING: Judge rules dad will have say in gender ‘transition’ of 7-year-old | News | LifeSite https://t.co/7pNOlCfPDv — LifeSiteNews.com (@LifeSite) October 24, 2019

Madeline Jacobs reports:

The judge presiding over the case of Jeffrey Younger, the father who is trying to protect his seven-year-old son, James, from chemical castration via a gender “transition,” ruled today that the parents will have joint conservatorship over James, which includes making joint medical decisions for the child. Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district also put a gag order on the father so that he cannot speak to the press about the case and decided that the father is not required to pay attorney fees. The judge’s decision means that the Save James website will have to be shut down.

That’s a significant victory, but the gag order is troubling. Media coverage was all he had going for him.

Some good news. Thank God! — Carmela (@cpnovelas) October 24, 2019

Yes!!! Keep praying everyone for this dad and sons🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Trisha Fuentes Allen (@NobleFountainpd) October 24, 2019

Awesome!!! This is such good news now — Ngozichukwuka (@VivienNgozika) October 24, 2019

Thank the Lord!! — The Rebuttal (@SportsRebuttal) October 24, 2019

Amen! God bless that Judge for having better sense than the jury did. <3 — Adrienne White #IVapeIVote #protectjamesyounger (@Adrienne1001) October 24, 2019

This is a win! — child of Randy Marsh (@Bobelsea1) October 24, 2019

This is a temporary reprieve. Who is going to protect this young boy from the mental abuse and brainwashing from his mother, school, etc.? Once the media spotlight has faded, this child's mother will continue pushing for him to transition, and most people will move on & forget. — Naturally Contrarian (@Indiana_Patriot) October 24, 2019

One step at a time. Hopefully the father will regain some of his rights to this child and his twin. — KARRIE (@ROSS4200) October 24, 2019

That’s nice but not good enough. Do these judges ever hear themselves? The following words are being uttered: “gender transition of 7 year old.” No one should have a say in that because IT SHOULD NOT BE HAPPENING! It’s a child. What the hell is wrong with these reprobates? — Svetlana Botnikspya (@tlynnleggie) October 24, 2019

A gag order….. Ridiculous. — Dennis Alvey (@DennisAlvey6) October 24, 2019

Not good enough! Better than it could be, but maybe just to shut us up!!! #ProtectJamesYounger#nogagorder — Rachel WifeThenMama (@Wife_Then_Mama) October 24, 2019

forbidding the father to discuss any ongoing developments allows for the mother to go right ahead and do whatever she wishes to the boy while the father wrings his hands in helpless dismay, unable to tell anyone how the mother is violating the terms of the court — Johnny Crusoe (@Jens83441407) October 24, 2019

This will gag the father and he will have his rights taken away in the future, I guarantee it. The judge only did this to make the story go away. — just your regular joe 🤔 (@jdeclue) October 24, 2019

Sounds like the judge wants to get in front of the investigation by AG Paxton & Gov Abbott. It's inconceivable this woman retains custody of this boy after trying to transition him to a girl beginning age 3. It's beyond child abuse. It's madness.#ProtectJamesYounger

. — novaculus ❌ renegade dreg 🇺🇸 (@novaculus) October 24, 2019

"We'll allow him to say no but the mother will continue with her original plan" is what I'm seeing here. — TJ (@twisterodriquez) October 24, 2019

Indeed it sounds like damage control to avoid the investigation by @GregAbbott_TX . There shouldn't be a transition plan for a 7 years old. Period. It's child abuse — Zarea (@Zarea6) October 24, 2019

7 year olds shouldn’t be allowed to change the television station, never mind their gender. — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) October 24, 2019

Insane world 😢 — Alma R Montez (@MontezAlma) October 24, 2019

Let’s take this as good news for now … it’s a step.

