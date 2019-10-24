LifeSiteNews is reporting Thursday afternoon that a Texas judge has ruled that Jeffrey Younger, father of 7-year-old James Younger, will have joint conservatorship over James, meaning that he will have a say in medical decisions for the child. However, the judge has also put a gag order on the father.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a Texas jury had ruled against Younger, who’s trying to keep James from being chemically castrated and transitioned into a girl named “Luna” by the boy’s non-biological mother.

Madeline Jacobs reports:

The judge presiding over the case of Jeffrey Younger, the father who is trying to protect his seven-year-old son, James, from chemical castration via a gender “transition,” ruled today that the parents will have joint conservatorship over James, which includes making joint medical decisions for the child.

Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district also put a gag order on the father so that he cannot speak to the press about the case and decided that the father is not required to pay attorney fees. The judge’s decision means that the Save James website will have to be shut down.

That’s a significant victory, but the gag order is troubling. Media coverage was all he had going for him.

Let’s take this as good news for now … it’s a step.

