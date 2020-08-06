It was just a few weeks ago when Newsweek ran a piece on Texas teachers who were writing their wills as the state prepared to reopen schools in the fall. And as Twitchy reported Wednesday, teachers in New York decided to forego social distancing and instead participate in a march in which they dragged prop coffins and a guillotine.

On July 30, The Hill ran a piece on Iowa teachers who were writing their own obituaries and sending them to Gov. Kimberly Reynolds in the hope that she’d change her stance of reopening schools in the fall.

Now CNN has picked up on the story; we certainly are seeing teachers get a lot of press for these stunts involving only a handful of people:

These Iowa teachers, scared to return to the classroom, wrote their own obituaries. "I'm hoping that [Gov. Kim Reynolds] will start to realize that these are real people, and these are real lives," one of the teachers said. https://t.co/npsLWqeyeC — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2020

Man that is a seriously old story, in internet terms, for them to be tweeting. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 6, 2020

CNN must have thought it was important to share.

This is bullshit fear porn. https://t.co/J9jWYT5SVt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2020

The way we fetishize and lionize teachers is a bizarre and unhealthy thing. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2020

In the first "obit" they quote, the woman said she was "… known for finding sunshine even in the darkest of times." Really, Sarah? — Taylor MacPherson (@TaylorMacP) August 6, 2020

Now let's hear from the grocery store cashiers who've been on the job throughout the pandemic. — Ike Harumba (@IkeHarumba) August 6, 2020

So, a Walmart Greeter is more of a hero than a teacher. Got It! 👍 — SemperReloaded (@SlaughteringIt) August 6, 2020

Every one of them should be removed from the state payroll due to their untimely "demise." — Eyeroll Olympic Gold Medalist, 1984 (@jamie1971) August 6, 2020

Sounds like Histrionic Personality Disorder to me. — JanisDoe (@JanisDoe4) August 6, 2020

Narcissists — Bander50 (@Bander5017) August 6, 2020

Jesus, ppl need to grow the hell up. Teachers are essential workers. How about if nurses or grocery store shelf stockers did histrionic crap like this? Either show up & do your job, with reasonable precautions, or step aside & let someone else who's willing do it. — Vinny Mangiafuoco (@invictus81) August 6, 2020

I'm a bus driver at the Portland Airport, should I start penning my obituary? I'm sure it's only a matter of time before I keel over from the plague. How entitled are these idiots, anyway? — Sam *Yoda* Bronkey (@TheYodaPagoda) August 6, 2020

Sadder than their self written obituaries….they’re teaching the next generation — Saving Politics🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SavingPolitics) August 6, 2020

Solid point.

I suppose your jobs are not essential then. Let those that want to work and teach our children take your job. — lp335 (@mamma1st1029) August 6, 2020

If they’re so afraid, they should quit. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) August 6, 2020

Like every other person who works and has worked this entire time. Suck it up and do your job. — Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) August 6, 2020

But going to grocery stores and target is 👌This is ridiculous already, oh I forgot the protests too! — Cherbeme (@cherbeme) August 6, 2020

Have they written any lesson plans yet? — Alexander Nevermind (@2020DoOver) August 6, 2020

They use the same ones year, after year, after year… — JD Potts (@JDPotts2) August 6, 2020

Yeah, screw us essential people. Teachers are obviously more important than the rest of us. We've been out here working for months, but nah, they don't have to go to work because they're SpEcIaL. 🤦🏻 — Jacob Hall (@SirDreadguard) August 6, 2020

So cops, nurses, doctors, grocery clerks, bus drivers, janitors, restaurant workers, etc. are all essential and expected to work, but not teachers? If they’re too frightened to teach they can find another profession. — Mary Lou (@calendar2400) August 6, 2020

Quit then. Simple. Thank god for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, grocery workers et al. that have been going to work since the beginning when we thought the disease was FAR MORE deadly. — Didn't boo Santa-tested positive negatively. (@Fakephillyphan) August 6, 2020

$20 says if I proof those obits, they’d all get failing grades for grammar, spelling, essay form, and original thought. — IrishMomma34 (@irishmomma34) August 6, 2020

Are they giving up the products and services that everyone else is risking their lives to provide for them or nah? Everyone else better risk their lives so teachers can have the supplies they need to riot while we pay them to do nothing. No goods for striking teachers. — Laughing at you (@UnColaCola) August 6, 2020

At least we won't have to hear "teachers are heroes" anymore. I don't see doctors and nurses saying they're writing their obituaries. Or cops or firefighters. Or military. Or Walmart or Home Depot employees. — I Are Man (@TheIAreMan) August 6, 2020

If I were Governor Reynolds I would consider those letters of resignation. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 6, 2020

Teacher goes to grocery store, picks up items stocked by student. has groceries bagged by student, says it’s too dangerous to teach students. — Brian Rippey (@BrianRippey) August 6, 2020

I've missed 0 days of work this year. Nobody cared and nobody does today. Stop thinking you're a martyr. Hide forever if you feel the need. — Bat (@Bat31228340) August 6, 2020

I think the children would probably be better off without these particular teachers. — AgentConservateur (@conservateurmom) August 6, 2020

Wonder if any of these teachers marched in Black Lives Matter protests or if they stayed inside out of fear of contracting COVID?

