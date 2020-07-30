It was just a couple of weeks ago that Newsweek ran a piece on Texas teachers who were writing their wills as the state prepared to reopen schools in the fall. “It’s pretty atrocious that in preparation for returning to school this fall, teachers are writing wills, getting medical power of attorney established, and taking out extra life insurance,” tweeted one teacher. “This country has chosen its priorities. It’s money over people.”

Or maybe the country has decided that if the stocker at the grocery store can go to work, teachers can too, rather than try to pass off virtual learning as a classroom experience. Maybe the country has prioritized children’s education and social development over fear.

Iowa teachers write and send their own obituaries to governor ahead of fall reopenings https://t.co/8gDawjAEn7 pic.twitter.com/Iq7iHK9WzL — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2020

Rachel Scully writes for The Hill:



Iowa teachers are sending mock obituaries to Iowa Gov. Kimberly Reynolds (R) in hopes she will reconsider her school plans for the fall, ABC News reported Thursday. The movement started after art teacher Jeremy Dumkreiger, who helped start the Facebook group Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School, shared his self-authored obituary in an op-ed for the local news blog Iowa Starting Line. In the July 16 post, Dumkreiger called on other teachers to write their obituaries to “demand Gov. Reynolds declare a statewide school mask mandate.” “If we do not require this mask mandate, we risk the chance of driving our teachers and schools into the ground, literally,” he wrote.

Why stop at masks? Mandate that children wear goggles and face shields as well just to be sure.

Not overly dramatic or anything. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 30, 2020

States should offer a fast track to teaching certifications for anyone with a degree in certain subject areas that are willing to work. Plenty of people need jobs. End this theater. https://t.co/YA33iHo3wV — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 30, 2020

How overly dramatic. These people are utterly insane. — garlic powder (@garlicpowder2) July 30, 2020

Time for these people to find new professions. — K. Slate (@SlateKensington) July 30, 2020

Drama queens. — Whatever it is, I’m over it. (@bebe_strange) July 30, 2020

We never got death letters from grocery workers… — Norm D'Plume (@MeierEyeYam) July 30, 2020

And how many of these teachers have never entered a store or any other public place? They’re telling us they don’t believe their jobs are essential. Way past time to discard the chaff and cultivate more wheat. — Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) July 30, 2020

Teachers can quit. I wonder how many of these teachers left their homes these past months to shop or go to a restaurant? — Patty Loera (@pat_loera) July 30, 2020

Or they could just do their jobs — Joshua Snyder (@Snyderator55) July 31, 2020

They could write their resignations. — RGerman (@RGerman16) July 30, 2020

Bring in the fainting couches. These people are insane. — Vicious Heathen (@DezImpeach) July 30, 2020

Sounds a little drama queeny. — Sons of Liberty (@GameTwit) July 30, 2020

They can always quit. It's kind of like when soldiers are sent to war, then back out and claim conscientious objector status. Complete cowards. It's all fine until shit gets real, then they run and hide. — brewcrewgold (@BrewCrewGold) July 31, 2020

Stunning! and Almost as brave as grocery store workers, bank tellers, garbage man, police officers, waitresses, delivery drivers, farmers and every other person that is still going to work like normal functioning adults — hydroxyketchupine🍅charlie (@ketchupcharlie) July 31, 2020

Fire the teachers that wrote them to save their lives. — Zack Wheat (@zackwheat) July 30, 2020

The kids are better off without these teachers. Home school or private is way to go. — FM (@FMto100power) July 30, 2020

Good argument for school choice — RJM (@RJEM1010) July 30, 2020

How does it feel to be outworked by grocery clerks? — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) July 30, 2020

COVID is killing 700 million kids every day in Iowa. — Huckelbuck ⏺ (@Huckelbuck1) July 31, 2020

I am a respiratory therapist. I am a frontline worker, I have been dealing with this virus since February… Please tell the teachers to STFU. — yikes 🤦‍♀️ ♌︎ ♌︎ ♌︎ (@dummicratz) July 30, 2020

Oh wah wah wah. There are many of us who have been working throughout the epidemic. Send these losers packing. — AmericanPatriot (@CoslettLinda) July 30, 2020

Related: