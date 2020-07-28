We’d heard a couple of weeks back that the NFL was going to play the “black national anthem,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before Week 1 games this season. “The Star-Spangled Banner” would follow, which would be the appropriate time for the players and coaches to kneel, unlike the players in Major League Baseball kneeling before the national anthem. The MLB Twitter account, as you might remember, went all-in on defending players’ right to kneel.
Now we’re hearing that the NFL has more planned as part of its “Inspire Change” initiative. “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” will be painted on the end zones during home openers.
NFL end zones will bear "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us" messages in home openers https://t.co/NSEEr4XOVk
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2020