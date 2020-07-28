We’d heard a couple of weeks back that the NFL was going to play the “black national anthem,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before Week 1 games this season. “The Star-Spangled Banner” would follow, which would be the appropriate time for the players and coaches to kneel, unlike the players in Major League Baseball kneeling before the national anthem. The MLB Twitter account, as you might remember, went all-in on defending players’ right to kneel.

Now we’re hearing that the NFL has more planned as part of its “Inspire Change” initiative. “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” will be painted on the end zones during home openers.

The Post reports:

It’s part of the “Inspire Change” initiative that includes players wearing helmet decals featuring the names of victims of racism and the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called the black national anthem, before every Week 1 game. The details were outlined in a memo posted Monday on NFL.com.

Player uniforms and helmets are typically off-limits for adornment in the NFL, which has rules for appearance from head to toe on game day. But each player will have the option of honoring a victim of this choosing with his or her initials or name.

The NFL says its campaign will pay tribute to health-care workers, the social justice movement and players’ personal stories of how they came to the NFL.

Will they be playing football as well?

Wonder how many people were on the committee that had to approve those two messages.

