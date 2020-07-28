We’d heard a couple of weeks back that the NFL was going to play the “black national anthem,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before Week 1 games this season. “The Star-Spangled Banner” would follow, which would be the appropriate time for the players and coaches to kneel, unlike the players in Major League Baseball kneeling before the national anthem. The MLB Twitter account, as you might remember, went all-in on defending players’ right to kneel.

Now we’re hearing that the NFL has more planned as part of its “Inspire Change” initiative. “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” will be painted on the end zones during home openers.

NFL end zones will bear "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us" messages in home openers https://t.co/NSEEr4XOVk

The Post reports:

It’s part of the “Inspire Change” initiative that includes players wearing helmet decals featuring the names of victims of racism and the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called the black national anthem, before every Week 1 game. The details were outlined in a memo posted Monday on NFL.com. Player uniforms and helmets are typically off-limits for adornment in the NFL, which has rules for appearance from head to toe on game day. But each player will have the option of honoring a victim of this choosing with his or her initials or name. The NFL says its campaign will pay tribute to health-care workers, the social justice movement and players’ personal stories of how they came to the NFL.

Will they be playing football as well?

And yet… player are forbidden to put a tiny little sticker on their helmets to show support for the police. And everything allowed on jerseys has to be pre-approved by the group-think totalitarians. — David Look,fat…I’m CornPop (@DCornpop) July 28, 2020

“End domestic violence” would be more fitting. — Vicious Heathen (@DezImpeach) July 28, 2020

When wokeness was just an unwanted element in fringe hobbies, it was all fine and dandy.

Now that the intersectionalist cult is coming for sports, huge quantities of people will be activated, to fight against the intersectionalist cult. — Ailin Acin (@KimiAilin) July 28, 2020

It doesn't take me. Not participating, sorry. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) July 28, 2020

I wish it was that easy. I sincerely do. — HJCdarkhorse1 (@hjcdarkhorse1) July 28, 2020

Bingo! Exactly why I tune in to watch NFL games. I need my dose of social justice justice warrior slogans. The hell with the sports aspect — philw1776🚀🏈 (@philw1776) July 28, 2020

by God they've done it, they've defeated racism. I'm so glad they're spreading the word because the biggest problem we face is awareness. Not nearly enough people have heard of the concept of racism, we need to inform them! — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 28, 2020

I was thinking it only takes one of us but now I know it takes all of us. Thanks NFL! — Taylor McCracken (@taymccracken) July 28, 2020

Wonder how many people were on the committee that had to approve those two messages.

I was hoping for unicorns and rainbows. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) July 28, 2020

That will definitely end racism. great stuff — God and Country (@beto_6strings) July 28, 2020

Finally someone is doing something — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) July 28, 2020

Lol at this point they're just trying to tank the league. — Vaiv (@Vaiv71738794) July 28, 2020

There will still be a football game after right? Thats all I care about. The rest is background noise easily ignored — Aszarkarias (@aszarkarias) July 28, 2020

If NFL truly wants to end "racism" institute a race quota. I want to see an equal number of players from each ethnic group on every team. — Louisville (@lifeisnotbinary) July 28, 2020

1) There will be no home openers.

2) I don't watch sports to be preached to and fed platitudes.

3) Thanks to the NFL for yet another reason to spend Sundays more productively than in front of the TV. — Garrett Phillips ⛳🧢 (@memoir_author) July 28, 2020

I think its just so adorable that the NFL believes its going to have a season this year. (They cancelled the entire preseason yesterday. *hint hint*) — Waiting for Rona (@🏠) 👱💃🕺📷📺 (@WaitingForRona) July 28, 2020

There won't be football because of coronavirus! If we couldn't get it under control in the last 3 months then why in the hell do we think it is going to be under control in 2 months! — weedeyebandit (@eyesgreenbandit) July 28, 2020

Empty stadiums and empty airwaves will be the sole witness of this stunning and brave display — gone incognito (@Daddio_7) July 28, 2020

How can it be all of us if no one watches? — David (@DavidinConn) July 28, 2020

