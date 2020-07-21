The professional baseball season starts this week, but first there are some preseason games happening ahead of the coronavirus-delayed season. One of them involved the San Francisco Giants, who carried on a trend that Colin Kaepernick will appreciate:

San Francisco players and some coaches (including manager Gabe Kapler) kneeling during the National Anthem sparked some criticism:

But whoever was manning the MLB Twitter account had the talking points manual at the ready:

One more example:

It’s so “not political” that the MLB Twitter account sounds like it’s published straight out of the Left’s talking points manual.

Here’s one more:

Well, yeah, it might be just a little political at this point. But maybe the MLB isn’t worried since the stands are going to be empty anyway for a quite a while.

