Judging by the comments, we weren’t the only ones who didn’t know that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is “traditionally known” as the black national anthem, but NFL viewers will be getting familiar with it, as the league intends to play it before “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Week 1 games this season.

The New York Post reports:

According to ESPN, the league will have renditions of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” traditionally known as the Black national anthem, played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the NFL’s regular season gets underway.

The NFL is also considering other ways to recognize the victims of police brutality during the upcoming season, which is slated to start on Sept. 10. Among those ideas is listing the names of victims on helmet decals or jersey patches, per ESPN.

The decision comes in the weeks after commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league fumbled its handling of previous peaceful protesting done by players.

OK, we guess. We’re thankful they’re keeping the actual national anthem after Shaun “Talcum X” King completely misinterpreted an obscure verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and convinced his followers the anthem was racist because it included the word “slave.”

Let’s see if the NBA can come up with something as woke.

