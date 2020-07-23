Things certainly have changed from a few years back, when Colin Kaepernick was lucky to get a teammate or two to kneel with him during the national anthem. The killing of George Floyd and the resulting resurrection of the Black Lives Matter movement has traction now like never before, and both the Yankees and the Nationals took a knee before their game Thursday night.

But first, Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the ceremonial first pitch:

Fauci’s first pitch was about as accurate and disciplined as his preparations and predictions for the China Virus pic.twitter.com/aTFWjffSvF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 23, 2020

It’s probably best that there weren’t any fans in the stands.

Everybody on both teams took a knee prior to the anthem. Then stood for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/Z186ZDEsU9 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 23, 2020

Is that the compromise? Kneel before the anthem and then stand for the anthem? The good news is that everyone then reportedly stood.

So far, pretty much all major sports leagues other than hockey have decided to commit suicide on the Altar Of Wokeness. I suppose they're worried about their homes being firebombed if they don't, but this will only repel their core fans, who know BLM is a Marxist lie. — Stoat ن (@Furrystoat) July 23, 2020

Oh, did we mention that there’s a huge Black Lives Matter banner just outside Fenway Park too?

"Just f—ing play baseball." The exterior of Fenway Park now features a massive Black Lives Matter banner and some Red Sox fans aren't happy about it. https://t.co/nIIigbs13c — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 23, 2020

See ya baseball. — Ray Dietrich 🇺🇸 (@raydietrichs) July 23, 2020

Well, that's enough baseball for me — JD (@TheWokeJD) July 23, 2020

No one cares. No one is there and no one is watching anymore. We will cheer our children’s little league games. They have more class. — Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ketchersid (@ShannonKetcher2) July 23, 2020

Keyword: "took a knee". Like rightless peasants in front of their masters. People died on barricades so shit like this doesn't have to happen again. — A. Bear Esq., MBE, ICBM, PSU, E173, ISO2171, QED. (@Bearocalypse) July 23, 2020

I wonder how many people turned off the game when they saw that — WDMoor (@wdmoor) July 23, 2020

Followers, one and all. Makes you wonder who’s really calling the shots in the American sports world…. — stormtracker (@stormtracker017) July 23, 2020

Welp, there goes baseball. Look for staggeringly low TV ratings in the weeks to come — Michael Hackley (@hackster66) July 23, 2020

It was before the anthem so it’s a different story — Kenneth H RoettgerJr (@twonkenn) July 23, 2020

A slightly different story, yes. But the question remains…is this going to go on and on and on? Every time someone has some kind of crusade that they're on, everyone takes the knee again, whether or not the populace is really interested? Why not kneel for multiple sclerosis? — Quarantined Ego (@MyAlteredEgo) July 23, 2020

So when things get back to normal what NEW sports are we replacing these jerks with? — Jean Locke 🇺🇸🐻 (@IamJeanLocke) July 23, 2020

Maybe they want to play in empty stadiums — Midnight Raven75 (@MidnightRaven75) July 23, 2020

What, did the Queen show up? — Tom Snelling (@tommerscot) July 23, 2020

Good bye Baseball. Get woke go broke. — The Punisher (@ThePuni98965947) July 23, 2020

Those players are being threatened indirectly to kneel. Imagine what would happen if one of them if they didn't kneel, they'd probably lose their jobs get death threats from the moral mob. Our nation and culture is under moral siege by people who have no morality or principles — Akhaten (@_Akhaten) July 23, 2020

So these MLB teams will also fly the Thin Blue Line flag as well? I mean they do support Law Enforcement…right? *crickets* — 🇺🇸 LNC – Proud American! 🇺🇸 (@southysweet) July 23, 2020

I’m fine with before the national anthem. Every player stood tall for the anthem. But yet still too much acknowledgment for BLM — Bonez (@Jeepin74) July 23, 2020

So, everybody kneels before the anthem, and everyone stands for the anthem. Someone must have thought that up in trying to be woke and not go broke. Probably the same guy who tweeted this about the anthem.

It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest. — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2020

