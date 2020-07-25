As Twitchy reported, when video of the rioting in Portland started making it to mainstream news outlets, the organizers knew they had to do something to make the optics of arson look a little bit better, and so appeared the “Wall of Moms,” women in yellow T-shirts who showed up in Portland to take the front lines for a night or two and make those federal agents look even worse by having them tear-gas mothers. And the press took the bait, with CNN, the New York Times, and Rolling Stone, among others, all doing features on the courageous moms.

Andy Ngo had predicted from message boards that the next move would be to recast the rioters as patriots fighting for their First Amendment rights against a fascist federal government, and they were encouraged to bring their flags (American flags) to Thursday night’s protest, not to burn but to wave.

Now we’ve moved from the Wall of Moms to the Wall of Nurses to the Wall of Vets, which certainly caught the attention of New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.

Another huge crowd tonight in Portland, including a new "wall" on the front lines: a Wall of Vets. Here's a look at the line of military veterans getting set up here in front of the federal courthouse. Behind them, the Wall of Moms and the Wall of Dads are arriving. pic.twitter.com/gGnXHjI3k2 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

There appear to be some very short and/or young veterans in that shot, but it was the guy in his dress blues that got the correspondent’s attention.

Army veteran Clint Hall says the federal presence here is wrong. He says it has only served to inflame tensions. pic.twitter.com/Hkywjgnwo2 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

There are also a whole bunch of nurses who are here in blue scrubs. The overall crowd appears to me to be the largest yet. With the caveat that I'm terrible at estimating crowd sizes, I would guess 4,000 people. pic.twitter.com/8cuT78japL — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

We’re old enough to remember nurses making TikTok videos saying we’re staying here at the hospital for you, so you stay at home for us. Guess they didn’t have a problem with this crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's video of Army vet Clint Hall standing in the protest crowd as the feds came rushing out shooting pepper balls and tear gas. He kept standing there. I went running.https://t.co/bXRTIQDeDL pic.twitter.com/CUVetUrUYc — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Yes, people are questioning if this guy really is a veteran; his dress blues don’t seem to fit very well.

One FYI, since people seem to be questioning whether Cliff is really a military veteran: He sent me a copy of his DD214 before we published our story. — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Hey! I found a vet that agrees with me! Now you all have to agree with me or you hate the Army and apple pie and America! — Captain Speed Tape (@speed_tape) July 25, 2020

Did you ask him if rioters attacking federal buildings is wrong? Or if it is right for the Feds to just let rioters attack federal buildings? — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 25, 2020

Oh ok we will take our legal advice from him as protestors try to destroy federal property. Break the law suffer the consequences — Jeff Duncan (@Eyedocduncan) July 25, 2020

"inflame tensions." Bro, tensions were already raging like the Great Chicago Fire before they got there. By your logic, mass criminal behavior should be ignored, lest we further anger the criminals. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) July 25, 2020

If federal officers weren’t there these people would’ve burned down the federal building already. — Tyler Hood (@TylerHood865) July 25, 2020

But , if federal troops leave the protesters would burn down the federal building. Don't really understand those veterans then….. — milos (@milosusa) July 25, 2020

Perhaps the torching of buildings and mob violence are "inflaming tensions." This is the leftist M.O. They can attack people with impunity. They can damage property with impunity. But if anyone intervenes to stop them, they claim victimhood. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) July 25, 2020

these guys mean well, but they really need to research who is who in the zoo. Speaking of inflaming tensions, how many days has this gone on without federal police. — Jean Robertson (@robmary45) July 25, 2020

Would there be a federal presence if thousands of people weren't playing around in the streets at night and causing problems? — Kyle 🇺🇸 👍 (@Kyle29574810) July 25, 2020

I may be wrong but I doubt this one is a veteran. Either that or he has no respect for the uniform. — Randy Matheny (@MathenyRandy) July 25, 2020

Wearing a military uniform to a protest or demonstration is a violation of the UCMJ. — George Suchey (@suchey62) July 25, 2020

That’s not an Army veteran, its a costume. — M. Edward Sutton (@e_sutton1) July 25, 2020

Nice LARPing, Clint. — Jackie Wright 🇺🇸 (@AfsSlave) July 25, 2020

Young Clint Hall should reacquaint himself with Army Regulation 670-1.

Being medically discharged prior to fulfilling his Active Duty service obligation does not exempt him.

Additionally, he is no longer attending the protest, but ‘participating’ in it by speaking…a violation. — D. S. Saint-Clair (@DerekkPara509th) July 25, 2020

Why is he wearing his uniform? That is against the law. Also, why are vets suddenly being trotted out for sympathetic purposes. Marxists don't like the U.S. military. This all seems very Bolshevik Revolution to me, creating the idea that the military is revolting for Communism. — Ilsa D. (@ilsad257) July 25, 2020

Clint Hall is wrong. And a moron. — Bourbon, MD (@LoneStar025) July 25, 2020

Yeah, I served with a few dumbasses, too. — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) July 25, 2020

Takeoff that uniform buddy — Dixie Cooper (@lkdixceechik) July 25, 2020

You can’t do this shit in uniform. Even after separated from the military. — LibertyDDS (@LibertyDDS_) July 25, 2020

But the Wall of Vets got a whole bunch of coverage in the nation’s leading newspaper, so there’s that. Which “Wall” will show up next?

Oh, and we wonder why the feds are targeting these patriots?

Some protesters are working to cut the fence. The feds are targeting them. pic.twitter.com/nIDFIubUWg — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

