We didn’t hear too much about the first 50 or so days of nightly rioting in Portland, but finally, the media found something it could latch onto: the “wall of moms,” wearing yellow shirts, taking the front line, and shielding the black-clad “protesters” — the image was almost as “iconic” as that naked woman sitting in the street.
We’ve already had pieces from CNN and the New York Times:
Dozens of moms stood in the front of the protest line and locked arms to form a human shield. At times they chanted "Moms are here! Feds stay clear!" https://t.co/waCklUkz9o
— CNN (@CNN) July 21, 2020