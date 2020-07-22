We didn’t hear too much about the first 50 or so days of nightly rioting in Portland, but finally, the media found something it could latch onto: the “wall of moms,” wearing yellow shirts, taking the front line, and shielding the black-clad “protesters” — the image was almost as “iconic” as that naked woman sitting in the street.

We’ve already had pieces from CNN and the New York Times:

Dozens of moms stood in the front of the protest line and locked arms to form a human shield. At times they chanted "Moms are here! Feds stay clear!" https://t.co/waCklUkz9o

Protesters in Portland have been in the streets for more than 50 consecutive days. Federal agents deployed there have hardened their resolve to stay. On Saturday, a group of women locked arms and chanted: “Feds stay clear. Moms are here.” https://t.co/8qH37LeCyx — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2020

A “Wall of Moms” wearing yellow stretched across a whole block in Portland last night and led a march to the federal courthouse https://t.co/mVSnXGZClZ pic.twitter.com/C3uYkg5eZB — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2020

I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UPffcao0fv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

You can tell this is all about black lives mattering from the “No War But Class War” sign where all the As are anarchy symbols.

CNN and the Times were already on it this weekend, but straggler Rolling Stone finally caught up with the wall of moms.

I wrote about the Wall of Momshttps://t.co/aWHrAh39og — Tim Dickinson (@7im) July 22, 2020

About time someone did. https://t.co/MltYJ39S94 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Total void that needed filled — Kyle Franklin (@chiefkylefrank) July 23, 2020

I hope they take all those minivans away from from those federal thugs! — Chuck E. Death Chart (@StateMediaBatt1) July 23, 2020

Imagine how much laundry isn't getting done. — dianne (@diannefp) July 23, 2020

How do you know they are actually moms. Just asking. — Mamas don’t let your babies grow up to be liberals (@_Justcalmdown_) July 23, 2020

Any evidence any are actually moms? — Ivar the Terrific (@IvarThorsten) July 23, 2020

"Moms" should be in quotes — Nemo Publius (@NemoPublius) July 23, 2020

By moms you mean Antifa women in yellow shirts, right? Because that's what they were. — CRASH! (@WoahWoahBoy) July 23, 2020

They literally just wrote "mom" on their shit with a black sharpie. Incredible that people fall for this propaganda. — doubt.jpg (@sooverytired) July 23, 2020

Not all of us are as naive, moronic or just plain stupid to believe these violent rioters are “moms”. And if they are moms, hopefully social services does a little investigative work. — Anne (@anne_lh3) July 23, 2020

I’m sure these are all totally like real life moms who left their jobs and their families, during the summer, to support fairly random violence by a fringe group, but one of whose stated ends is the destruction of the family. Yes makes total sense that these are moms, totally. — RufusT (@RufusTFireflyJr) July 23, 2020

Commie Mommies. — Brandon (@findbrandon) July 23, 2020

#PortlandMoms are Marxist rioters. It doesn't matter if they wear cute yellow shirts. There's video of them handing chunks of concrete to rioters, attacking the federal building themselves, and acting as human shields so Antifa can throw things over them at LEO's. #WallofMoms pic.twitter.com/yzrsUL6Suu — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) July 23, 2020

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the "moms" are just the same insane unshaved chicks who wear the black antifa t-shirts the other 6 days of the week. pic.twitter.com/Ih8RmGgGEX — MediumRoast (@downforthejava) July 23, 2020

Terrorist sympathizer filth. Get out the water cannon. — jeff charles (@Joffrey2024) July 23, 2020

I hope you included them physically attacking a federal building and 4 of them being arrested? Or does that not fit in your puff peace. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Erik Ciaramella (@Trump2020_az_) July 23, 2020

You got fooled, son. Do better. — My Angry Grandmother (@LacrosseIsa) July 23, 2020

Related: