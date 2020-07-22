We didn’t hear too much about the first 50 or so days of nightly rioting in Portland, but finally, the media found something it could latch onto: the “wall of moms,” wearing yellow shirts, taking the front line, and shielding the black-clad “protesters” — the image was almost as “iconic” as that naked woman sitting in the street.

We’ve already had pieces from CNN and the New York Times:

You can tell this is all about black lives mattering from the “No War But Class War” sign where all the As are anarchy symbols.

CNN and the Times were already on it this weekend, but straggler Rolling Stone finally caught up with the wall of moms.

