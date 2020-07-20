If you’ve been on social media today you might have noticed a picture taken in Portland, Oregon has been going around — it’s a photo that the L.A. Times has dubbed “iconic.” What do you think?

Learn the story behind this iconic photo taken at a protest in Portland: https://t.co/Y1QYpCp2cU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 20, 2020

It’s a doozy of an opening sentence:

She emerged as an apparition from clouds of tear gas as federal agents fired pepper balls at angry protesters in the early Saturday darkness.

But as for the photo being called “iconic,” some agreed while others… not so much:

This is not an "iconic photo"

This pretty much sums up what kind of dumpster fire is happening in Portland, and the type of person involved in these "protests." As we all grow and evolve – decency and decorum should still be a part of our lexicon. — JessicaCarynne (@JessicaCarynne) July 20, 2020

This isn’t iconic. — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) July 20, 2020

Iconic?! Appropriate, considering the sensationalism behind our shock value culture of today. https://t.co/wb9SaTcMFX — Mugen (無限) (@Mugendesu69) July 20, 2020

When journalism becomes fanfiction to its own narrative and starts shipping itself: https://t.co/3MshfCd3IO — Sheralyn Pratt (@SheralynPratt) July 20, 2020

It doesn't give me goosebumps as this image does pic.twitter.com/KIMPiJ9H5v — Android (@androidwazzuupp) July 20, 2020

I’m sure her parents are proud of this iconic photo. https://t.co/9w10vbdOBd — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) July 20, 2020

listen if all l needed to do for icon status is run around naked then I guess I'm getting rid of the trench coat https://t.co/in3ugW7QFb — prop op (@ProperOpinion) July 20, 2020

There's NOTHING iconic about this photo. It's disgusting and against the law. https://t.co/0p3LBQ7HUG — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 20, 2020

For others, the lesson is simple:

Don't live in Portland. That's it. That's the story. — rightwingmom52 (@rwm52) July 20, 2020

Remember when all this started with a debate about police brutality?