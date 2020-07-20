Ok, so these could totally just be a bunch of Antifa members dressed up in clothing they think moms wear but we’d rather believe a bunch of ‘moms’ showed up to protect the temper-tantrum-throwing brats destroying the city.

It makes them all the stupider and more easily mocked if that makes sense.

They’re not PROTESTERS.

Protesters don’t set buildings on fire and beat the crap out of people.

Why is this so hard for them to understand?

Dana gets it.

THERE ya’ go.

Hey, at least that makes sense.

Fathers? Fathers? They don’t need no stinkin’ fathers.

Oh, the irony of them SERIOUSLY needing fathers.

Ok, that’s enough of that.

***

