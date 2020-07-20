Ok, so these could totally just be a bunch of Antifa members dressed up in clothing they think moms wear but we’d rather believe a bunch of ‘moms’ showed up to protect the temper-tantrum-throwing brats destroying the city.

It makes them all the stupider and more easily mocked if that makes sense.

Portland moms form human barrier to protect protesters from federal officers https://t.co/tygvMvD8rW pic.twitter.com/ANFteDWVuw — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

They’re not PROTESTERS.

Protesters don’t set buildings on fire and beat the crap out of people.

Why is this so hard for them to understand?

Rioters — the ones committing arson, assault, and damaging private property — are the ones being arrested, not protestors. If parents raised their kids not to commit arson, assault, or damage private property none of this would be necessary. https://t.co/vY0IPjKKBV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 20, 2020

Dana gets it.

Their moms are just there to pick up and drop off. — Daddylongballz (@daddylongballz) July 20, 2020

THERE ya’ go.

Hey, at least that makes sense.

All of these women seem kind of young. How old would their kids be? — Plainsman (@Plainsman4456) July 20, 2020

The Portland Moms A/K/A The Portland Enablers🙄 — Bob Froom❌ (@BobFroom) July 20, 2020

Notice also the lack of social distancing….. 🙂 — Aynov 🔥 (@iyaayas1991) July 20, 2020

Where are the fathers? — Betsy Tanner (@BetsyTanner11) July 20, 2020

Fathers? Fathers? They don’t need no stinkin’ fathers.

Oh, the irony of them SERIOUSLY needing fathers.

Welcome to 2020…The title of parent no longer implies adulthood and common sense. pic.twitter.com/8i22H97VVM — David Piepho (@DavidPiepho) July 20, 2020

Ok, that’s enough of that.

***

