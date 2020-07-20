You know when CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter mentions “right-wing” coverage he’s talking about Fox News because that’s all he watches. But those of us on social media are seeing plenty of “real problems” in Portland from both journalists on the street and from the protesters themselves posting videos of things like their no-cops-allowed “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory.”

As we mentioned earlier, Stelter seemed bothered that Sean Hannity led his program with “‘MORE VIOLENCE GRIPS PORTLAND’ and scary video from the streets.” It would seem to us that if there’s “scary video” from the streets of Portland, maybe there’s a news story there. Does CNN have anyone they could send out to Portland to check it out firsthand and get back to us with the real story? Send Acosta.

We’re bringing up Stelter again only because he’s cooking up an epic ratio for his tweet admitting that Portland does have “real problems” and he’s acknowledged that.

According to @brianstelter this isn’t happening and just being hyped up by “right wing media.” https://t.co/WYNpKl14Vg — RBe (@RBPundit) July 20, 2020

False. As I said on CNN, there are "real problems in Portland." I criticized the anarchists. But the right wing coverage is a "gross exaggeration." https://t.co/ZVMBWPxARv — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2020

There have been nightly riots for over 50 nights now.

More gaslighting from the corrupt media. — Kwisatz Haderach 🇺🇸🇬🇧 ن ▄︻╦デ╤一 (@bradleyward) July 20, 2020

Bro we literally see the videos — Vincent S𝕥. James (@slatermaus) July 20, 2020

“The things you’re seeing in actual footage aren’t really happening” — Karmadilla 🦂 (@azdilla31) July 20, 2020

"Don't believe the actual footage you're seeing!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 20, 2020

Why are you trying to hide ANTIFA thuggery and violence? You can't really, its on video, so why lie? — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) July 20, 2020

"The riot lie" — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 20, 2020

50 straight nights of rioting = 'real problems'. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) July 20, 2020

I live in Seattle, I am keenly interested in what is happening in Portland, and I’d like to request that you stop lying to the American people because left wingers are embarrassing you. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 20, 2020

The video you link to prove him wrong is titled “authoritarians attempt to discredit media.” You are dangerously disconnected from reality. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 20, 2020

His lack of self-awareness is staggering. Even though CNN is dedicated to “the narrative,” surely they must know how they’re perceived. Him keeping up this pretense of objectivity is delusional. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 20, 2020

The mother of all ratios. “bUt gUYS, iT’s a COuPLe Of ANaRcHIstS!” pic.twitter.com/MeOCR5DxSt — ThisIsFine (@Banished2Boca) July 20, 2020

Even for you, this is a spectacular ratio. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) July 20, 2020

I'd love to see Brian Stelter's comment on a far right militia setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location. It would spur a weeks long conversation on how conservatives want to destroy women — MrTate (@MrTate) July 20, 2020

There were daytime riots and looting in Seattle yesterday, 12 police officers injured. Fox may be overplaying this but you're underplaying it. — John Sexton (@verumserum) July 20, 2020

You guys made it out to sound like Oregon was being occupied when some right wing nuts took over a bird sanctuary in the middle of nowhere — 🥴🥴🥴 (@formerlyed) July 20, 2020

I don't think it's a gross exaggeration to tell people that rioters trapped people in police buildings and set those buildings on fire. That's a real thing that happened multiple times here. — CertifiedDoc (@CertDoc) July 20, 2020

There is literally over 50 days worth of video showing the same thing happening every night in Portland. They now have a mom brigade because they are loosing the narrative fight. — NOLA Nobody (@DonRenfro1) July 20, 2020

Yeah, now their moms are out in the street protecting their little anarchists.

Gross exaggeration my ass. If it was one isolated “protest” it’s one thing. Not all over the country. Like always full of hot air. — Flyguy (@bannedflyguy) July 20, 2020

What is the benchmark for "gross exaggeration?" CNN' s Russian collusion coverage? — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) July 20, 2020

I have nothing to contribute, but I'm just adding to the ratio. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) July 20, 2020

And who are these “anarchists” Brian? — The other Donald (@donva56) July 20, 2020

You can't over-exaggerate video. It's a video. — Peter Thompson (@SaxMachine11) July 20, 2020

Even Stelter called the videos “scary.” But shame on Fox News for showing scary videos.

I guess anyone who tries to "discredit" (aka contradict) the media is an "authoritarian". Cool — Scott O'Hare (@SOH_Analytics) July 20, 2020

Americans under siege for two months. CNN classifies it as grossly exaggerated. — NotRlyAChair (@please_sit) July 20, 2020

I defer to the “expert” on gross exaggeration — Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) July 20, 2020

Hey Brian, why not go down to the Federal Courthouse on Saturday night and do some of your in depth reporting? — FarmerP (@pmwilker) July 20, 2020

I guess if there wasn't video we would take your word for it. — VannaVanderbilt (@VanderbiltVanna) July 20, 2020

yeah im sure you would be giving it the same coverage if it was right wingers in the streets doing this instead of leftists. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 20, 2020

Why don't you and your camera person got out there tomorrow night… No helmets, no flak jackets — phreshoneTX (@phreshoneTX) July 20, 2020

The problem for folks like @brianstelter is that people are live streaming these riots on YouTube every night. The MSM no longer has a monopoly on the news. People with cell phones are able to show us what is really happening. You can’t deny that these cities are under siege. — Cav Patriot (@Cav_Patriot) July 20, 2020

Every night, they try to break into the federal courthouse, assault the law enforcement officers within, and set the building on fire. I think that deserves more than your "criticism", why don't you? — The Amazing Critter Man🦅🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) July 20, 2020

Antifa is barricading doors to police buildings and federal courthouses and then lighting the buildings on fire. According to Brian, the biggest problem in this equation is “right wing media”. — SnappyGordon (@GordonSnappy) July 20, 2020

So Brian brings on uber globalist @anneapplebaum, who would cheer EU troops moving into Poland, to criticize Trump protecting federal property in Portland after @tedwheeler did nothing for 50 days while his citizens were terrorized by looters and vandals. — Marc V 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇹🇼🇮🇹 (@MarcVelletri) July 20, 2020

You are gross for downplaying a city under seige. You are gross for downplaying whats going on because you don't have to live in the city. Why dont you go there for a few nights and see how great it is to be in a city that is allowing for nightly rioting. — Louis Adimando (@LouisAdimando) July 20, 2020

Surely Brian didn’t anticipate how bad this hot take was gonna make him look, right? Or is he so detached from reality, he was convinced he held the popular belief? — MadxMan (@CiaMadxDrunk) July 20, 2020

Go to Portland. Report after dark. Take a CNN crew with you, wear CNN jackets & hats. Then, file a report on what exactly about the riots is exaggerated. Have you seen downtown Portland during daylight hours? How much more has to be damaged/destroyed before it’s not exaggerated? — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) July 20, 2020

You and your colleagues have been doing everything in your power to hide the riots for months now. But don't worry Brian we've been getting the word out anyway. We're the media now. — captain blocksalot (@capblocksalot) July 20, 2020

You’d think weeks of rioting would call for a CNN news crew on the ground to get the side of the “protesters.”

