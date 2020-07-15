As Twitchy reported earlier, Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, told the Department of Homeland Security he didn’t want or need their help to contain a weeks-long protest because his biggest immediate concern was “the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics … agents use.” To ’80s singer Richard Marx, it’s like Soviet Russia in Portland with the feds there.

Trump’s America. I mean Америка под козырем. https://t.co/wTHbkGR5eW — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 16, 2020

Report a kidnapping to 911. That’s what it is. — I am Anti-Fascist (@rkoreis) July 15, 2020

But we thought you anti-fascists opposed the cops. Who’s going to answer when you call 911?

If they are wearing Police insignia but refuse to identify themselves, they are impersonating Law Enforcement while committing a kidnapping. Shoot them. — Steve Anderson (@tiedyesteve_com) July 15, 2020

Huh.

Where did they take this citizen? And why would the "second amendment" people Trump praises not feel free to shoot these unidentified oppressors? — Laura Cameron (@LCameronArt) July 15, 2020

Huh.

Well, it looks like if you were feeling nostalgic for Seattle’s autonomous zone, which went from CHAZ to CHOP to a pile of debris, don’t fret: Portland might be getting its very own autonomous zone. And with Wheeler in charge, we doubt he’s going to send in any police officers to break it up anytime soon, if ever.

Antifa in Portland set up walls and barriers in the street outside the federal courthouse to claim their own autonomous zone, calling it “CLAT” for “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory.” pic.twitter.com/ntQQPfCZAR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2020

When I was a kid we would take the cushions off the couch and make better looking forts than that! 😏 — BigD4DJT (@BigD4UT) July 15, 2020

I can’t help thinking that real terrorists… the 9/11 kind if anyone remembers that… will see how easy it is to overtake places in the US and have it sooner or later 🤷🏻‍♀️we just let this shit happen — Mel V (@MelV00965073) July 15, 2020

Seems it should be "Chinook Land Indigenous Territory" but according to their own rules, it's cultural appropriation in either case. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 15, 2020

Looks like the remains of one of downtown Portland's many fine food stall groupings, which I used to enjoy during my time in that formerly fair city. Hopefully they'll rebuild once our political crazy season is past. — Charles Gomez (@cgomez000) July 15, 2020

How do they come up with these names?? CHAZ.. CHOP.. and now CLAT?? pic.twitter.com/8UrMJkdAKs — TrippyLibertyॐ (@TrippyLiberty) July 15, 2020

They all belong to "Communists United Nevertrump Team", feel free to call them by their acronym. — Leonod (@Harmchair) July 15, 2020

This is surely more appropriate: T(ribal) W(oke) A(ntifa) T(errorist) S(tate). — The Real Felix Blackwood (@BlackwoodThe) July 15, 2020

I don't think they really want a Chinook landing autonomously there…🐢 pic.twitter.com/66mPmuaY0H — msavoie (@msavoie) July 15, 2020

How many full-blooded Chinook are occupying that space now? Let them kick out everyone else. Then we can have a conversation about this issue. Otherwise it is yet another case of Antifa arrogating a cause they couldn't care less about. — Robert Craigen (@RCsEvilTwin) July 15, 2020

Hey Portland mayor don’t be asking for federal help when this is over the do your job and clean up the street of these mindless people — andysyanks (@kapandy357) July 15, 2020

I hope federal aid is stopped until the Mayor and the Govenor grow a pair, how can Anyone think that this is right? — Dave Hill (@davejr555) July 15, 2020

Wheeler probably supports CLAT as long as they don't screw with his neighborhood. — Buddy Noone (@noone_buddy) July 15, 2020

Why do they put up with this nonsense? Do the tax payers of Portland have no say? Its like they are playing cops and robbers every night. — JoeCon97 (@joekosmo) July 15, 2020

The main issue is most of Portland is super liberal. If it doesn't affect them directly, they actually support it. — Matthew Pierson (@therealmpierson) July 15, 2020

Can someone build a wall around Portland? — Arpyjee 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇹🇼🇭🇰👍 (@RPGbeatsRL) July 15, 2020

So it's more children playing revolution and once again there are no adults around to step in and tear their fort down. Fantastic! — The Rant Supply (@TheRantSupply) July 15, 2020

Can they do this to Ted Wheelers house next?? — Bibi (@1371_Ben) July 15, 2020

they already tried and it was taken down right away. But since its not in front of this house this time he is letting it happen. — neonspacelego (@neonspacelego) July 15, 2020

The Chinook people were slave owners of other native tribes. They believed it was their birthright to be slave owners and that other peoples were born to be slaves. — Tricia D (@patriciamdavis) July 15, 2020

Just researched them. They were prolific slave traders and followed a caste system. Nice. — Melissa (@Uninformedsourc) July 15, 2020

This will be as fantastic as the great CHAZ, can't see this degrading to the Lord of the Flies. No sir. — Dr. Beasthunter (@drbeasthunter) July 15, 2020

They must have missed the final episodes of "Chop." — El Coyote (@piercecarson126) July 15, 2020

Has the kale garden been setup yet? I'm sure this will end much better than CHAZ/CHOP. — JT (@JTMarlin77) July 15, 2020

Evidently the Portland police can't make it through those impenetrable barriers! 🙄 — Darrin.M.M. (@DarrinMM) July 15, 2020

Another set of overgrown toddlers playing for on a backyard… will the adults act or they'll allow the kids to play for a little while? Will they send hot dogs? Please parents, just take them out the family mobile plan and they'll be back home in no time — EclecticLogos (@EclecticLogos) July 15, 2020

Question? Is the courthouse open? Are people working there? Or is it a wasteland and the judicial system shut down? — Terri Peterson (@tapnkc) July 15, 2020

Why are they fixated on that court house? — Dustin Yates (@Dyaters68) July 15, 2020

If they destroy or take over the courthouse, they make their own rules. — EHeroAndrew (@eheroandrew) July 15, 2020

The nuts from CHOP managed to take over a police precinct in Seattle and hold onto it for a couple of weeks.

"We just don't understand why there have been non-stop riots in the cities the last 6 consecutive weeks." — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) July 15, 2020

Like all Marxists, in all previous eras, they don’t study history, even recent history, and have no idea that their system never works. CHAZ/CHOP should have taught them that “autonomous zones” end badly. — Stop the March of Ideologues (@StopIdeologues) July 15, 2020

Odds there's even a single Chinook involved? — Noalan (@AeroShard) July 15, 2020

Can we just set up walls and barriers around Portland and call it “NOPZ” not our problem zone? — Mack (@xmackaveli) July 15, 2020

The police will do nothing about it and then if the federal police try to do anything the mayor will go off — Motorized Patriot (@RoboticPatriot) July 15, 2020

No bailout money when they come begging for it. — savguy (@savguy2307) July 15, 2020

A couple of car loads of Marines could take this back in about five minutes — Rich Kelly (@richkellycpa) July 15, 2020

Word on the street is that CLAT only lasted a few hours.

That got shut down pretty fast , I do believe and hope so. — Elis (@Elis99861802) July 15, 2020

Didn’t stay up for long. Debris in the road and a bunch of tents in the park tho. pic.twitter.com/fqIOZp90VB — Jay🔥💀🔥Dog (@gofuckyourselfi) July 15, 2020

Downtown looks great, Mr. Mayor.

The feds took care of that real fast. — CertifiedDoc (@CertDoc) July 15, 2020

The bait and switch with a shift change the @PortlandPolice did to remove all that was a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/x76ZSoKMth — 𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙩 𝙃𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 (@InternetHotline) July 15, 2020

