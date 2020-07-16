If there are two things that give us plenty of material here at Twitchy, they are Portland and white Black Lives Matter protesters getting in the faces of black police officers. Last summer, well before the death of George Floyd, we watched video of so-called anti-fascists saying, “Look at this c**n” to a black Portland police officer and calling him an Uncle Tom and a race traitor (and telling all cops to commit suicide: “Shoot yourselves. Suicide is the only way out!”).

When Black Lives Matter protests fired up again after the death of George Floyd, we again watched white protesters singling out black cops for verbal abuse and self-righteously lecturing black cops about racism.

Portland protest reporter Brandon Farley last week shared this video of Officer Jakhary Jackson talking about his interaction with white protesters, and it’s been making the rounds on Twitter Thursday. It’s pretty powerful stuff.

Portland Police Officer Jackson Speaks Out against Racist White "Protesters" pic.twitter.com/qnrgWdMv0L — Brandon Farley • Portland Protest Reporter (@FarleyMedia) July 9, 2020

Of course, the Antifa sympathizers in the comments are calling Jackson a “token” the police department dragged out.

Black Portland police officer drops truth hammer on white Antifa bros: “You have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd… and you have white people screaming at black officers, ‘you have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen.’”pic.twitter.com/OTGX8eJFd7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 16, 2020

A black Portland police officer speaks out against the racism of Antifa, which is mostly white kids speaking over black people in the name of black lives. White savior complex writ large. pic.twitter.com/gbN75PRuxp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 16, 2020

Do Rubio and Romney have any idea they took the side of the modern KKK? https://t.co/Y8TvhmtBWn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2020

BLM has not been about black lives for a long time. — Lisa (@YoungStreete) July 16, 2020

I'm listening to this man #BackTheBlue — BRSF (@GoldenTiger_88) July 16, 2020

Always astounding how groups ‘feel’ more offended than the actual impacted group. Bizarre that they don’t see hypocrisy of their actions. The impacted group can lead their own movement and others can support it, but those others act like it has impacted them just as much, crazy — One of You (@andIsaidnothing) July 12, 2020

Antifa are Marxist white supremacists who have embraced the "White man's burden". They believe they know what is best for non-whites. — Robert Morris (@RobertMorrisEsq) July 16, 2020

I commend this fine officer for speaking about this. He really does a great job of describing the sheer lunacy/hypocrisy of this situation (I live here, and have for 20 years, fyi). We’re dealing with something that to be seen as a mental illness more than ideology. Depressing.🤦🏻‍♂️ — Canaanite Rider (@CanaaniteR) July 16, 2020

When you engage with them, it doesn't take long to realize they are cult brainwashed moron lunatic racists. — DegobahDoc (@DegobahD) July 16, 2020

Hands-down the most powerful video I have watched all day. I have never typed that comment before. Normally I would insert Meme here. Not this time.👀 — Terrible Troll ⭐⭐⭐ (@TerribleTrolll) July 11, 2020

The leftists are guilty of the soft bigotry of low expectations. THEY decide who gets to talk, who should be offended, even who is black enough. They see themselves as our moral superiors, deciding good and evil. This better get sorted out soon while peace is still possible. — Athanasius the Deplorable 🇺🇸🦅 (@AnonDeus) July 16, 2020

There's nobody more racist than the radical left. — Earthsfiel (@Earthsfiel) July 16, 2020

We found it pretty condescending when that citizen of CHOP in Seattle told every white person there to give a black person $10 — a pretty small sum to assuage your white guilt.

If you’d like to hear more, the full interview is available on YouTube, and the Portland Police uploaded an interview as well:

I haven’t listened to it entirely but here’s nearly 30minutes of his interview.https://t.co/l8TVJKsNAQ — Ymir ☀️🥋🐙 (@OfZorg) July 14, 2020

Officer Jackson talks about being a black police officer working at the demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/ZtIjQ7AMaO — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 15, 2020

