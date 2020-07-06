If you were with us here at Twitchy on Saturday, you were treated to post after post about the media’s reaction to President Trump’s July 3rd speech at Mount Rushmore. There were plenty of d-words words used to describe it: “dark,” “divisive,” and “dystopian.” And now we have a new d-word, thanks to the editorial board of the Washington Post: “depraved.”

We’ve practically lost count of the number of hit pieces on the president’s speech printed in the Washington Post alone. Robert Costa and Philip Bump claimed that President Trump’s “unyielding push” to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination was crystallized in his dystopian speech — never mind that he never once used the word “Confederate.”

Four — count ’em, four — other Washington Post reporters covered Trump’s “dark” speech in which he exploited social divisions and warned of “left-wing cultural revolution.”

And that’s what bothered them so much. He didn’t overlook the anarchist takeover of Seattle’s Capitol Hill or the violence of Antifa or the Marxist infiltration of Black Lives Matter. Instead, he shined a spotlight on it as a warning to everyday Americans. And the press couldn’t stand it.

Now the entire editorial board of the Washington Post has come together to publish an unsigned opinion piece on the speech, saying Trump “plumbed new depths of depravity.”

Here are the two introductory paragraphs to get you started:

It should be no surprise that President Trump has chosen to center his reelection campaign on appeals to racism and the demonization of his opponents. After all, that is what he did from the opening of his 2016 run with his invocation of Mexican immigrant “rapists,” and before the 2018 congressional midterms, when he decried a supposed “invasion” by “caravans” packed with “bad hombres.” Still, Mr. Trump plumbed new depths of depravity in two speeches he delivered over the weekend, nominally in celebration of the July 4 holiday.

On a day when presidents typically extol the values that bring Americans together, Mr. Trump launched an unhinged attack on the movement for racial and social justice that has surged in the past month. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” he claimed — an obscene misrepresentation of the mostly peaceful marches by millions of citizens in hundreds of cities and towns. “Their goal is not a better America, their goal is the end of America.”

Um, Washington Post? You’re a newspaper, right? So are angry mobs actually tearing down statues of our Founders or not? Maybe put a reporter or two on that beat.

It’s like Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan praising the weeks of “incredibly peaceful demonstrations” in her city after two people were shot dead in CHOP and several others wounded. She didn’t want to admit her leftist utopia failed, and neither does the press.

Trending

Because, just like when Trump said that ALL Mexicans are rapists, during the speech he said ALL George Floyd protesters were looters and rioters. Right? We’d have to take another look at the transcript, but we’re pretty sure that’s what he said.

Dark, divisive, depraved, dystopian … and besides that, he had the nerve to deliver it at the monument CNN called “majestic” when Barack Obama visited but now describes as “a monument of two slave owners … on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humedepths of depravityDonald TrumpEditorial boardIndependence DayspeechWashington Post