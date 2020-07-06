If you were with us here at Twitchy on Saturday, you were treated to post after post about the media’s reaction to President Trump’s July 3rd speech at Mount Rushmore. There were plenty of d-words words used to describe it: “dark,” “divisive,” and “dystopian.” And now we have a new d-word, thanks to the editorial board of the Washington Post: “depraved.”

We’ve practically lost count of the number of hit pieces on the president’s speech printed in the Washington Post alone. Robert Costa and Philip Bump claimed that President Trump’s “unyielding push” to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination was crystallized in his dystopian speech — never mind that he never once used the word “Confederate.”

Four — count ’em, four — other Washington Post reporters covered Trump’s “dark” speech in which he exploited social divisions and warned of “left-wing cultural revolution.”

And that’s what bothered them so much. He didn’t overlook the anarchist takeover of Seattle’s Capitol Hill or the violence of Antifa or the Marxist infiltration of Black Lives Matter. Instead, he shined a spotlight on it as a warning to everyday Americans. And the press couldn’t stand it.

Now the entire editorial board of the Washington Post has come together to publish an unsigned opinion piece on the speech, saying Trump “plumbed new depths of depravity.”

This editorial is simply insane. Yes, he criticized the violent rioters and radicals rampaging in the streets. But his speech was mostly a full-throated defense of America’s history and heroes, and cited not a confederate among them. https://t.co/4nPtDY03HB — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 6, 2020

Here are the two introductory paragraphs to get you started:

It should be no surprise that President Trump has chosen to center his reelection campaign on appeals to racism and the demonization of his opponents. After all, that is what he did from the opening of his 2016 run with his invocation of Mexican immigrant “rapists,” and before the 2018 congressional midterms, when he decried a supposed “invasion” by “caravans” packed with “bad hombres.” Still, Mr. Trump plumbed new depths of depravity in two speeches he delivered over the weekend, nominally in celebration of the July 4 holiday. On a day when presidents typically extol the values that bring Americans together, Mr. Trump launched an unhinged attack on the movement for racial and social justice that has surged in the past month. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” he claimed — an obscene misrepresentation of the mostly peaceful marches by millions of citizens in hundreds of cities and towns. “Their goal is not a better America, their goal is the end of America.”

Um, Washington Post? You’re a newspaper, right? So are angry mobs actually tearing down statues of our Founders or not? Maybe put a reporter or two on that beat.

When it comes to plunging to depths of depravity, this WP article just put a new hole in the Titanic. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) July 6, 2020

You say that as if facts matter to an editorial board that is a virtual media auxiliary and propaganda outlet of the @DNC. Shame on @washingtonpost, shame. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) July 6, 2020

It’s like Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan praising the weeks of “incredibly peaceful demonstrations” in her city after two people were shot dead in CHOP and several others wounded. She didn’t want to admit her leftist utopia failed, and neither does the press.

WAPO is dead — HEADLINES Etc. (@HEADLINES_Etc) July 6, 2020

The left and MSM will never let facts get in the way of their feelings driven narrative. — Daniel Soane (@dsonar) July 6, 2020

How is critiquing rioters bad?! — ♦️Tina Romano♦️ (@bigdaddymom420) July 6, 2020

Because, just like when Trump said that ALL Mexicans are rapists, during the speech he said ALL George Floyd protesters were looters and rioters. Right? We’d have to take another look at the transcript, but we’re pretty sure that’s what he said.

One of his best speeches. The Left is coming unhinged. — Beth Uhlir (@UhlirBeth) July 6, 2020

Wapo knows its readers wouldn't watch the speech so they can write whatever fits their narrative. — Mary Goodwin (@MaryLGoodwin) July 6, 2020

We’re living in bizarro world. Half the country thinks looting, arson, vandalizing churches, and violent attacks on cops and bystanders should be called “peaceful protests.” Also, references to patriotism and historic heroes are “depraved.” — Reagan (@reagan1628) July 6, 2020

It's all a bit too insane, all of it. America is under siege from within. — Michael Light🛡 (@GeoWash111) July 6, 2020

Cognitive dissonance at work. — littlegreenmom (@littlegreenmom) July 6, 2020

They seem to forget that people who want to know the truth can go to YouTube and directly listen to the speech for themselves. Of course, they're counting on their lemming-like followers to just take their word for it. — Claudia J A (@Ghoti49Claudia) July 6, 2020

The @washingtonpost is a dumpster fire. Beyond parody. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) July 6, 2020

These people are sadly living in a non-existent reality. This is totally unhinged. — E. Glenn Allen (@LemmytownLove) July 6, 2020

They cannot abide the truth and Trump minced no words in describing who the mob is. — M. S. Spencer (@msspencerauthor) July 6, 2020

I know this is an opinion page, but this goes way beyond opinion to outright lies. WAPO is a disgrace — Bernermom55 (@bernermom55) July 6, 2020

They really have lost their minds. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) July 6, 2020

Agreed. I hate the term, but can only think of Trump Derangement Syndrome. The east coat establishment is convinced not only of their moral certitude, but the corresponding absolution of any act to that end. For those of us who remember Ben Bradlee's editorial team, this is a sin — LastAmericanOptimist (@bpeithmann_) July 6, 2020

We know where the real election interference comes from. — Brian McKeon (@Bbbmckeon) July 6, 2020

This paper is named for a slave owner….. Will someone please burn it down? — gutcheck5484 (@gutcheck5484) July 6, 2020

They are pulling out all the stops at this point. No pride. No shame. — PrinceOfSnide (@SnidePrince) July 6, 2020

All the hatred they have for “Trump” is really hatred they have for YOU — Randall Stevens (@mrchambersblog) July 6, 2020

And me — Angree God (@Christi01417337) July 6, 2020

Dark, divisive, depraved, dystopian … and besides that, he had the nerve to deliver it at the monument CNN called “majestic” when Barack Obama visited but now describes as “a monument of two slave owners … on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

