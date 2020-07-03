The Trump campaign is responding to the CNN clip we told you about earlier where correspondent Leyla Santiago referred to Mount Rushmore as a “monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

Campaign spox Tim Murtaugh asks, “What changed, @CNN” on why they’re just *now* talking about the monument this way:

Trending

Because, as deputy comms direct Zach Parkinson points out, when Barack Obama was president, the monument was “majestic” and “quite a sight”:

And here’s Jim Acosta calling the venue a “fitting campaign stop for a presidential contender” back then.

Four short years ago, it was a “monument to four great Presidents.” And for Bernie, it made him “very proud to be an American”:

They really, really are:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNMount Rushmore