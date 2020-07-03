The Trump campaign is responding to the CNN clip we told you about earlier where correspondent Leyla Santiago referred to Mount Rushmore as a “monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

Campaign spox Tim Murtaugh asks, “What changed, @CNN” on why they’re just *now* talking about the monument this way:

We could check the archives, but safe bet that this is the first time CNN has ever described Mount Rushmore as: “A monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” What changed, @CNN?pic.twitter.com/0ukqhyVH7B — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) July 3, 2020

Because, as deputy comms direct Zach Parkinson points out, when Barack Obama was president, the monument was “majestic” and “quite a sight”:

Fascinating how CNN called Mount Rushmore "majestic" and "quite a sight" in 2008 when Obama visited, but now its a symbol of slavery and stolen landhttps://t.co/3sV1ZEfW9L https://t.co/GTIH9tzOim pic.twitter.com/5Vu6uQp4XS — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 3, 2020

And here’s Jim Acosta calling the venue a “fitting campaign stop for a presidential contender” back then.

Four short years ago, it was a “monument to four great Presidents.” And for Bernie, it made him “very proud to be an American”:

In 2016, CNN's Jeff Zeleny called Mount Rushmore a "monument to four great American Presidents" Bernie Sanders said "this is our country at its very best," called it an "incredible achievement," and said it "really does make one very proud to be an American." pic.twitter.com/YQ7ozKKICs — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 3, 2020

They really, really are:

These people are insane. https://t.co/o8TBECTsNX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2020

***