President Trump’s speech last night at Mt. Rushmore brough with it some amazing scenes:

Air Force One flies over Mount Rushmore! ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jPS99YtIFk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

The president’s speech also contained some moments guaranteed to trigger the anti-Trump Resistance:

“They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced,” pledges Pres Trump in response to "the radical ideology" that he says is working under the guise of "social justice" but is really "an instrument of division." pic.twitter.com/GiXHi4pXPX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

"For the sake of our honor, for the sake of our children, for the sake of our union," Pres Trump says, "we must protect and preserve our history, our heritage and our heroes." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

Beneath the illuminated faces of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln, Pres Trump invoked the words of Dr Martin Luther King Jr., whom he says called on his fellow citizens not to tear down the American heritage but to live up to it. pic.twitter.com/976vpe3qbw — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

“We will not be intimated by bad and evil people.” This is the exact tone @realDonaldTrump needed to take tonight. Firm on freedom, refusing to bend a knee to the rage mob, and grateful for the animating spirit of liberty that has made our inimitable country the best. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 4, 2020

Which leads us to the Washington Post’s framing of the event, and it’s not unexpected:

At Mount Rushmore, Trump exploits social divisions, warns of ‘left-wing cultural revolution’ in dark speech ahead of Independence Day. https://t.co/kXEOf8tcnI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 4, 2020

Yet again, DNC press releases and Washington Post headlines are indiscernible:

One hundred percent a memo went out about how to frame Trump's speech. https://t.co/IoFZyQrNa0 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 4, 2020

Without a doubt.

Garbage, written by left wing activists pretending to be journalists. https://t.co/TpEoCleKry — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 4, 2020

Anyone who actually heard the speech knows it wasn't dark or divisive. The MSM is the #EnemyOfThePeople. https://t.co/lAtQgcKyXE — Philip Sneed (@LMNOPhilip) July 4, 2020

Amazingly, normal people thought it was one of the most patriotic speeches and settings ever witnessed. https://t.co/QQPYyhUrba — Just A Russian Hack (@Anewhomestar) July 4, 2020

Which is the real reason the lefty media despised the speech.

Boilerplate speech extolling American greatness triggers Acela Karens. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 4, 2020

I thought it was a great speech and very motivational, but you do you, enemy of the people. — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) July 4, 2020

Everything he said was the truth and on point. The far-left marxist fascism is on full display for the world to see. People can see for themselves. — Canadiana Patriot (@savemefromsoros) July 4, 2020

And they aren’t about to start now.

