As Twitchy reported earlier, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan put out an order early Wednesday morning for police to clear everyone out of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), and it only took an hour for cleanup crews to sweep the entire mess into a pile of debris. Seattle has its East Precinct back, which is nice.

It’s not all gone, though. Durkan has said that she’ll honor what once stood there by keeping up the “art” and that pathetic community garden that was nothing more than a thin layer of topsoil over a tarp with some vegetables thrown on top.

Now Mayor Durkan is saying she'll honor CHOP's history by keeping up the art and the garden (one of which was originally only for black and indigenous people) and says she doesn't support charging everyone who was arrested this morning for most(?) misdemeanors. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 1, 2020

Looking back, Durkan remembers the weeks of “incredibly peaceful demonstrations” that took place in the city blocks that she just had the cops clear. Hey, only two people who were shot died!

For weeks, we have had incredibly peaceful demonstrations on Capitol Hill. Thousands of individuals came together to call for change, and their message has been heard loud and clear: Black Lives Matter. We must continue to live up to this moment in our nation’s history. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter? A black 16-year-old was shot and killed and his black 14-year-old passenger wounded by what appeared to be a couple of overzealous border guards. Durkan’s getting quite the ratio on that tweet: She has around 400 retweets so far and 1,700 comments.

But the recent public safety threats have been well documented. These acts of gun violence resulted in the tragic deaths of two teenagers, with multiple others seriously wounded. Despite continued efforts to deescalate and bring community together, this violence demanded action. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 1, 2020

Our conversations over the weekend made it clear that many individuals would not leave, and that we couldn’t address these critical public safety concerns until they did. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 1, 2020

That’s why late last night, I issued an executive order asking @SeattlePD and other @CityofSeattle departments to address public health and safety concerns as well as sustained damage to Cal Anderson Park. https://t.co/H5Z1r0dTID — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 1, 2020

Racism is hard-wired into our institutions and permeates throughout our society. We can only bring to undo the trauma and injustice by centering the voices of to send who have been most affected, and that is what we will continue to do. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 1, 2020

Wait … she sounds like Joe Biden. “We can only bring to undo the trauma and injustice by centering the voices of to send who have been most affected.” Whatever that means, she’s going to continue to do it.

Simpleton — Kurtis Marsh (@kurtismarsh) July 1, 2020

You need mental help! It wasn’t until these rioters decided to pay your home a visit that you changed your mind! Hope they never re-elect you to any office … EVER! — Fergie 🇺🇸 (@fergiedurgish) July 1, 2020

It’s close but this may be the MOST RIDUCULOUS AND IGNORANT POST YOU’VE EVER MADE! Trying to spin the catastrophe you permitted to exist in your city is failing – dead as a door nail — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 1, 2020

I think we may have different definitions of peaceful. 4 shootings in 10 days, a few dead campers and another in critical condition. Apparently, Camp #CHAZ wasn't at all like the brochure advertised. — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) July 1, 2020

Tell that to the family of the 16 year old black kid who was killed by the CHAZ police. — Trevor Osbourne 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Trev_Osbourne) July 1, 2020

Do the dead ones shot in CHAZ matter? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 1, 2020

Lady you are so detached from reality it's disturbing… — Ree 🇺🇸 (@Chayil7) July 1, 2020

Until the shootings and several deaths. But yeah, other than that it was incredibly peaceful. — Rich Long (@USA_Baby_2020) July 1, 2020

Your "incredibly peaceful demonstration" has a BODY COUNT, Mayor! — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) July 1, 2020

RESIGN — Jordan T. Ghiglia (@JordanTGhiglia) July 1, 2020

YOU HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS. RESIGN. — Reaper of the Libs 🚀🔥🎈 (@ReaperLibs) July 1, 2020

Resign already. — borderlineiconic (@borderlineicon1) July 1, 2020

Are you talking about the “peaceful demonstrations” that resulted in rioters stealing guns from police vehicles and setting them on fire? And that was before the creation of Chaz. We know what it’s been like, and we want a safe Seattle you can’t provide. — Virginia (@1CheekyChick) July 1, 2020

I still can't make up my mind which is the worst mayor in the US: you or De Blasio — 中国是屁眼. Allah la Yujd! (@ScrupulousAthei) July 1, 2020

Lightfoot is gonna crack the top three, too. — Miguelito Loco (@loco_miguelito) July 1, 2020

You win the prize so far for worst mayor. It was close, but you did it. Congrats! 🍾 — Heartless According to Hillary 🇺🇸 (@kellymarie77777) July 1, 2020

So you didn’t like the summer of love out front of your house? — Mega🇺🇸patriot🇺🇸 (@MeganBo49787110) July 1, 2020

If that was peaceful, your idea of hostile scares me. — Julie Guthrie (@Julieanneg) July 1, 2020

Haven’t you been arrested yet??? — Leslie (@Leslie66213274) July 1, 2020

If there ever were a polictian that should be stripped of their citizenship and put into GITMO, it’s you — Stevandy (@StevAndyWrites) July 1, 2020

Aside from the murders, rapes, assaults and forced segregation, it was paradise! — Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRoth) July 1, 2020

How many peaceful sexual assaults were there? — m j riordan (@Mriordan53M) July 1, 2020

Well I’m still heartbroken about the Chaz garden. So much hope going on there. — Lajr (@Laurenajr) July 1, 2020

History will remember you. — James Adkins (@adkins_james) July 1, 2020

CHAZ and you will be a part of our nations history future generations will laugh at. — SUGAR MANE MANG (@SeattleCore) July 1, 2020

Lady you are legitimately out of your mind I don't know what you were watching but everyone else in the world was watching pure Anarchy — Maria C 🇺🇸 (@marialoves_usa) July 1, 2020

It wasn’t “pure” anarchy … they did have that “warlord” who was handing out AR-15s from the trunk of his Tesla patrolling the streets.

The world just watched you fail. — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) July 1, 2020

😳 Four shootings within ten days are “incredibly peaceful?” 🤔https://t.co/FHJofpDsGw — Chief Wolfhound (@DeMelaatse) July 1, 2020

People were killed, including children, residents and business owners were threatened and held hostage. Police were prevented from attending to violent altercations including at least one shooting incident. But yeah, Summer of Love 🌈 — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) July 1, 2020

Incredibly peaceful shootings. — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) July 2, 2020

Breaking : Seattle Mayor is looking to replace Bagdad Bob in "Would you believe" hall of fame — toefinger (@toefinger) July 1, 2020

As our city’s passive-aggressive autocrat, you really need to delegate your propaganda to better PR writers. — Jason Dean Wick – Black Lives Matter (@jasondeanwick) July 1, 2020

At least they’ll reportedly keep the garden going so that they can harvest its rich bounty this fall.

