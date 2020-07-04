Drew Holden can always be counted on to bring the receipts, and in this epic thread, he does it again, putting side-by-side excerpts of President Trump’s Independence Day speech (delivered a day early) with tweets from the media and left-wingers who must have been listening to something else. According to the media, Trump’s speech was “dark,” “divisive,” “jaw-dropping,” and “dystopian.”

🧵THREAD🧵 In honor of our nation’s Independence Day, I’ve put together side-by-sides of the media’s coverage of @realDonaldTrump’s speech vs. the text they purport to describe. pic.twitter.com/FTVSdsW3N4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter criticizing the much-higher rated Fox News? That’s new territory.

@washingtonpost vs. the opening “We gather tonight to herald the most important day in the history of nations: July 4th, 1776. At those words, every American heart should swell with pride.“ pic.twitter.com/575q1EJscd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

“Trump exploits social divisions, warns of ‘left-wing cultural revolution.'”

@ABC “racial divisions” vs. “Our Founders launched not only a revolution in government, but a revolution in the pursuit of justice, equality, liberty, and prosperity. No nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/Y68p0pNMfh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

@msnbc’s “symbol of white supremacy” vs. “These immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom. Our Founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights — given [to] us by our Creator in Heaven.“ pic.twitter.com/hvA7Zz9CSW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

@CNN’s “culture war bonfire” vs. “Before these figures were immortalized in stone, they were American giants in full flesh and blood, gallant men whose intrepid deeds unleashed the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever known.” pic.twitter.com/4P0vPGH30a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

@DeanObeidallah’s “declared war on all those who aren’t loyal” vs. “we believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion and creed. Every child, of every color – both and unborn – is made in the holy image of God.” pic.twitter.com/9REj3f5a7A — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

@latimes’s “stoke a culture war” vs. “We will state the truth in full, without apology: We declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional nation ever to exist on Earth.” pic.twitter.com/UawqAw9ZDc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

Who’s stoking the culture war again?

Perhaps @NPR thinks that Lincoln was a confederate? pic.twitter.com/xMrWrDovMg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

@MaeveReston “jaw dropping speech” vs. “Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, & gave the world the telephone and the Internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American astronauts on the Moon — & one day very soon, we will plant our flag on Mars.” pic.twitter.com/lSpcXUSd7E — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

@atrupar’s “remarkably overheated rhetoric” vs. “Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America’s destiny.” pic.twitter.com/wjnS2p3pWo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

Anyone else noticing a pattern here? All of the journalists seem to have been really struck by President Trump admitting out loud that there are left-wing extremists out there who’d love to “fundamentally transform” America. Was it just us, or did anyone else notice the anarchists in Seattle putting up signs on their border wall saying “Now leaving the USA”?

Also a big fan of the commentariat class who seem to have been living under a rock. Here’s @SethAbramson. pic.twitter.com/WzPHIRGuDI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

We’ve already covered Seth Abramson’s blindness when it comes to how many statues and monuments have been toppled, taken down on purpose by the property owners, or just burned at random, like the Portland elk. Maybe they don’t believe it should be blown up, but there is a movement to take down Mount Rushmore.

And of course no list would be complete without @JRubinBlogger pic.twitter.com/ETlOiqXmm1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

Nice try, but neither “Confederate” nor “Confederacy” were mentioned at Friday night’s speech.

I think I’ll take “America’s future is in our hands” over “it is time to reconsider the global legacy of July 4, 1776” any day, thanks. pic.twitter.com/AEJV8VDXEn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

At the risk of oversimplifying things, it seems we are locked in a battle between those who think America’s history is worth defending vs. those who would tear it all down. I don’t think the latter camp will be happy until everything has been relegated to the dustbin of history. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

Anyway, happy Fourth of July, and don’t believe anyone who tells you that America’s legacy and place in human history – while imperfect – should be forgotten, torn down, or wiped from memory. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 4, 2020

Excellent thread. What's striking is how various media outlets used the same terms – "dark," "divisive," "culture-war bonfire," etc. If I were a skeptic, I might wonder if these "journalists" got their talking points beforehand and wrote their stories before the speech. — Martin Kaufmann (@MartinGKaufmann) July 4, 2020

