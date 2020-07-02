The Thompson Elk, which has stood in downtown Portland since 1900, was set on fire by protesters last night:

Elk fire keeping me warm. N.W.A. playing in the background. pic.twitter.com/SwkvPFtgGN — Tuck Woodstock (@tuckwoodstock) July 2, 2020

We’re confused. Are elks some symbol or fascism or racism that we don’t know about?

Peaceful Antifa/BLM/full-time protestors/bored and angry kids set Elk statue on fire in Portland. Elk’s are a famous symbol of racism, and only a fascist would regret seeing this statue burn. No justice, no Elk. pic.twitter.com/U0mx8qMVay — Mike (@Doranimated) July 2, 2020

Maybe the elk owned slaves and fought for the Confederacy?

The elk statue in Portland is burning. The elk owned slaves. This is how we end racism. Thank you Antifa. pic.twitter.com/fL38OKO5HL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2020

“#ElkLivesMatter”:

Wtf did Elk ever do to anyone. #ElkLivesMatter Seriously though, this is BS and I’m tired of watching my beautiful city burn. @tedwheeler and @KateBrownForOR need to resign! — Carissa Hansen (@CarissaHansen92) July 2, 2020

Good job, everyone:

Hope you feel good about your vandalizism. The elk was donated by former BBC Portland mayor David P. Thompson in 1900 to commemorate the elk that once lived in the area. Thompson was also president of the Oregon Humane Society. @StagulaRasa @wweek https://t.co/JUlL3TdFPg — Portland Joe (@portland_joe) July 2, 2020

So, they’re honoring the elk?

We’ll note that protesters often attack this monument to the majestic animal. From 2016:

Demonstrators deface famous #Portland elk statue. It's tagged with "F— Trump!" and a section is burned. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/ExPQ0ejQy8 — Jackie Labrecque (@JackieLabrecque) November 10, 2016

And DHS is sending personnel in this weekend to help keep the peace:

DHS will deploy law enforcement officers specially trained in areas such as crowd control and riot control to Portland, Seattle and Washington D.C. to protect federal statues on 4 July. https://t.co/cMXkmeBEoE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

