Look, we know it is Newsweek and all, but do you not think even that media outlet would step in at some point and demand their columnist Seth Abramson do even the barest amount of fact checking before going off on one of his infamous Twitter rage-threads?! You know, they do have the word ”NEWS” in their name, after all.

Last night Seth was listening to President Trump speaking at Mount Rushmore and he became completely flummoxed by the passages where the President was mentioning the statues and monuments we have all witnessed being torn down and defaced across the country. It seems that Seth has come down with a very severe case of political delusion.

Does anyone have *any clue* what Trump was rambling about during his insane Mount Rushmore speech (as dark a speech as any American president has ever given)? If someone is trying to tear down statues of George Washington or Abraham Lincoln, I haven't heard a damn thing about it. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 4, 2020

Amazing. The activities which have been all over the news for weeks. In fact, it has even appeared in…NEWSWEEK. Huh. I guess like Brian Stelter never watching CNN, Seth Abramson does not read Newsweek.

DHS launches task force to protect U.S. monuments, memorials and statues https://t.co/xL4oPRwnm5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 1, 2020

But he was not content to just let that ignorance stand on it own. Abramson continued with his attempt to mock the President over details the entire country has witnessed taking place.

PS/ Is it that he was too cowardly to defend on TV the Confederate traitors whose statues *are* a political question right now, so he pulled completely out of thin air the *hilarious* idea that #BlackLivesMatter wants to tear down… {checks speech}… "statues of abolitionists"? — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 4, 2020

I replied to each of your points. Here is a compilation of just a few of the statues to which Trump was referring.

Washington, Jefferson, Heg (abolitionist) all toppled, and also, the Lincoln emancipation statue (funded by freed slaves) the protestors demanded by removed. pic.twitter.com/mtVffYDKYR — GivenToThink 🇺🇸 (@GivenToThink) July 4, 2020

But Seth kept going, digging his hole even deeper.

PS2/ Opposition to Mount Rushmore has to do with the *land* on which it was built, not a "movement" to say there should be no statues of any Founders anywhere. And as for those mentioning two statues taken down by a few randos in Portland…is that the "movement" Trump described? — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 4, 2020

How on earth was Seth supposed to hear about this taking place?! After all, it is not like other politicians have been talking about the statues of the founders being torn down by rioters — AS REPORTED IN THE NEWS OUTLET ABRAMSON WORKS FOR.

Biden says we should "protect" Columbus, Washington and Jefferson statues https://t.co/ekU1P5E7Mc — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 1, 2020

Staggering obliviousness — and he was not even finished.

PS3/ Trump clearly described a massive nationwide movement that couldn't be anything but #BlackLivesMatter, and then very clearly said that their goals included tearing down statues of Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and slavery abolitionists. It was flat-out *insane*. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 4, 2020

It is amazing. He is quite literally involved in the practice of gaslighting at this stage. We should not believe what we have witnessed for the past weeks with our lying eyes — trust Seth Abramson to deliver us the ”real” truth.

Have you been in solitary for 2 months?!

A number of Washington statues went down, they removed the Roosevelt statue in NYC, abolitionist statues were taken down in Wisc., National Guard troops had prevented them tearing down Hamilton's statue in DC.

Maybe try some research first https://t.co/a8USKdCLij — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 4, 2020

If you haven't heard, you haven't been listening. Try to keep up and stop gaslighting about things you "haven't heard". — Sandy Williamson ن (@sandydubya) July 4, 2020

All of this hateful evidence must be triggering for Seth.

This one here is just more than perfect —

Just too perfect.

This is why @Newsweek sold for a dollar. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) July 4, 2020

By the evidence of it, somebody overpaid.