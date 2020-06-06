As Twitchy reported this week, dozens of public health and disease experts signed a letter supporting the George Floyd protests because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue.” While Politico notes that conservatives are pouncing on those defending thousands of protesters gathering despite the COVID-19 pandemic as hypocrites, Vox has reported that many have now decided it’s worth it to gather in large crowds.

In the meantime, we have more scientists pumping out lengthy threads about how racism and police brutality are a health problem too, and that the risk of contracting COVID-19 during a protest is either slim or a risk the protester decides to take.

Here are excerpts of an epic thread by Yale’s Gregg Gonsalves, whose focus is epidemiology for infectious disease:

But if you vote with your feet and go to church or reopen your hair salon because you think it’s “worth it,” you could be arrested.

And here’s Jeremy Konyndyk, who contributes on pandemic preparation to the Center for Global Development:

“It’s all about a balance of risks” … which is what lockdown protesters have been saying for months.

So what about churches that wanted to meet outdoors while wearing masks and not even leaving their cars in some cases?

Suddenly it’s up to individuals to determine the risk they are willing to accept, as long as they’re headed to a protest.

