The media taking a “conservatives pounce” approach to any story that might otherwise look bad for Democrats is cliché, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to stop being used on a daily basis. Here’s the latest example courtesy of Politico:

Conservatives have found their latest example of liberal hypocrisy https://t.co/L94vYDKAnj

Ah yes, "conservatives pounce" again, like we haven't heard this angle before over and over again like the jagoff who drops twenty dollars into the jukebox and just selects "What's New, Pussycat?" on repeat until the bar clears out. https://t.co/XV9Dq1FJlt — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) June 6, 2020

There’s a lot of pouncing and seizing going on here:

Conservatives have found their latest example of liberal hypocrisy: Disappearing outrage over protesters refusing to social distance. The charge has spread through conservative Twitter and is invoked frequently on conservative media outlets, from Red State to Fox News.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who became a national figure for standing up to armed protesters objecting to her strict lockdown, was recently photographed standing extremely close to protesters. Conservatives also latched on to statements from public health officials, like New York City Council Health Committee Chairman Mark Levine, who said people should blame any uptick in Covid-19 cases on the “racism” that inspired the protesting.

May 14th: Reopening the economy could spark catastrophe. June 6th: Conservatives pounce pic.twitter.com/5Y1B4blpom — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 6, 2020

Always. When Republicans screw up, that's the story. When Democrats screw up, "Republicans pounce" is the story. — China is lying (@jtLOL) February 4, 2020

