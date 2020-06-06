In previous weeks, Vox has been saying it’s your “job” to follow social distance guidelines, and as a result they had a very dim view of people who were protesting shutdowns:

Even if you’re young and healthy, it’s your job to follow social distancing measures to avoid spreading the virus to others, and help keep this epidemic in slow motion. https://t.co/Rw6HlIl6Ms — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 25, 2020

Q: I’m young and healthy. Do I really need to worry about getting sick or spreading the virus to others? A: Yes, you do. Social distancing works best if everyone practices it. No one has immunity, and everyone can get sick and spread the virus to others.https://t.co/dUM55ufzu5 — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 19, 2020

The racist roots of anti-lockdown protests https://t.co/9bT5Ev0HlL — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 25, 2020

During anti-shutdown protests, Vox reported who could be most affected if social distancing ended too soon:

But if states open back up, it will come at whose expense? In the US, black Americans are dying of Covid-19 at disproportionate rates to other racial and ethnic groups. According to an American Public Media Research Lab report published this week, almost 50,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the country. Data for about three-fourths of those deaths reveals that the mortality rate for blacks is 2.7 times higher than for whites. Although blacks make up only 13 percent of the population, they represent 30 percent of Covid-19 patients in the US. The data continues to reveal which Americans face the greatest risk if the country is reopened.

Fast forward the tape to today, and the Vox spin has markedly changed:

Protesting during a pandemic is a risk. Many have decided it’s worth it. https://t.co/VOVxod4W7w — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 6, 2020

Wow, the narrative about going in public and violating social distance guidelines changed fast:

From save grandmas, to f*"k grandmas. What a leap. — Ryan Brown (@ReallyRyanBrown) June 6, 2020

Vox might have set a record with the length of that leap.

Many thought it was worth the risk to attend a loved one’s funeral, or to to go to work, but they weren’t allowed to do these things. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) June 6, 2020

"Killing grandma" is now ok again, as long as you feel good about it. https://t.co/oP6rQZ0jgM — Jeff Capell (@JeffCapell) June 6, 2020

You mean like reopening your business, getting a haircut, going to a restaurant, etc. you grandma killers? https://t.co/UBIUXgLVBj — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 6, 2020

There’s obviously been a rule change.

Even Vox has missed this point. We’ve been told for months minorities & people of color are especially susceptible to COVID. They are throwing every single rule we’ve been told out the window to gather in large crowds, which may harm more communities of color It’s Calvinball https://t.co/j24GxYPilM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2020

People who wanted to go to church weren't allowed to decide if it was worth it. That's the point. https://t.co/SNvx0UBOWx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 6, 2020

But going to church or your JOB wasn’t worth it? https://t.co/yLRDyV4fpO — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) June 6, 2020

People trying to make money to feed their kids…didn't get to decide if it was worth it. People trying to go and practice their religion…didn't get to decide if it was worth it. People who wanted to see loved ones before they died…didn't get to decide if it was worth it. https://t.co/agOgIPCCpr — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 6, 2020

So why couldn’t we decide going to work was worth the risk? https://t.co/Z1XvU29pdT — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 6, 2020

There is going to be a lot of anger over this for a long time. People made extraordinary sacrifices to fight Covid-19 only to then see the same people demanding those sacrifices insist that fight is no longer a priority weeks later. Via @crousselle https://t.co/7tEKzYsdXt — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 6, 2020

And stuff like this misses the entire point. There are a lot of risks people would have been willing to take, but were told they couldn't because it was putting others at risk. https://t.co/Agj3IkFUEd — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 6, 2020

No more “think about grandma”? Go figure.