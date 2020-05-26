As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, outgoing Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell shut down Senator Mark Warner with a brutal letter, and he’s also had dust-ups with Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Adam Schiff. Grenell is all about transparency, and it’s making quite a few people nervous, particularly those with a hand in getting the Russian collusion hoax started.

He recently fully declassified Susan Rice’s infamous “by the book” email to herself on the last day of the Obama administration, and Fox News says there’s more coming, except now it’s up to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to decide if those documents will be made public. One in particular sounds very juicy:

!! 'Grenell also completed declassification review of other documents related to origins of Russia probe — including one that was “very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.”' https://t.co/0nzBlffful — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 26, 2020

Fox News reports:

The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period. Grenell said publicly last week that he was in the process of declassifying those files, after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked that he do so. … Fox News has learned that Grenell also completed the declassification review of other documents related to the origins of the Russia probe — including one that a senior intelligence official told Fox News was “very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.”

We’ve already seen how intelligence was manipulated, but if there are even bigger bombshells to come, we’re in:

Now it’s up to Ratcliffe to release. While I have confidence in him it’s going to be hard to top what Grenell has done in a short period of time. I hope he doesn’t fold in his new position to the bureaucracy. — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) May 26, 2020

"You may fire when ready, Ratcliffe." — Samuel Adams (@SamACKAdams) May 26, 2020

Grenell is doing the Lord's work! — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) May 26, 2020

This particular batch seems like it could be a very big deal. Like John Brennan hiding the fact the Russians were for Hillary. — WuhanLab (@wuhan778) May 26, 2020

We'll see what Ratcliffe is made of straight away. Grenell set the tone and served up a big fat meatball for Ratcliffe on the way out. Let's hope he knocks it out of the park. — jncramb (@jncramb) May 26, 2020

I couldn’t love Ric Grenell more. — Cheryl 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸💙 (@cheryleliz) May 26, 2020

This man is a NATIONAL TREASURE! — ELLI EASTWOOD (@redviolet1458) May 26, 2020

I’m quite certain Grenell and Ratcliffe have this figured out ahead of time. — Stuart McClay Smith (@stuartmcsmith) May 26, 2020

Bring it on and let chips fall where they may. Over 3 years is long enough for this charade to continue. Those who broke civil liberties, unmasked US citizens and leaked names and classified information to MSM needs to face accountability. — Vern2015 (@Vern20151) May 26, 2020

I hope this comes out today — Ryan Milliron (@Ryan_Milliron) May 26, 2020

Fine by us.

Releasing them immediately would be a nice first day for Ratcliffe. 🙂 — Jonathan Roy (@JRoy777) May 26, 2020

It’s Tuesday afternoon, what’s taking @RepRatcliffe so long? He’s been there for well over 5 hours. #LetsGo — Marc Kirsch (@ezbigdawg7) May 26, 2020

Grenell has been outstanding in his role as acting DNI, with producing evidence in Obamagate and now the fraud with the Russian interference! Now, he can pass the baton to his successor Radcliffe & let’s see what happens 🍿 — Carley🇺🇸 (@CarleyMNell1367) May 26, 2020

Where will Grenell land? FBI Director maybe? — Stoney Burke (@JM_Browning) May 26, 2020

I think Grenell should now move to FBI director. Christopher Wray is deep in the swamp! — Lucinda Lowe (@lucindalowe) May 26, 2020

I hope like hell Trump has a great position for @RichardGrenell somewhere in the administration… preferably as FBI director — Kathy Dalpiaz (@DalpiazKathy) May 26, 2020

This seems to be the first test for Ratcliffe … is he going to be swallowed up by the swamp or will he continue what Grenell started?

