Richard Grenell doesn’t show any signs of ‘holding back’ when it comes to declassifying documents from the Obama administration. We’ve been seeing rumblings going around about a Susan Rice email that she sent to herself on January 20, 2017 that had yet to be declassified but sounded like it was an important piece of information.

Welp, sources are saying Grenelle declassified it.

Yup.

Kimberley Strassel broke the story:

BREAKING: Sources say acting DNI Richard Grenell has declassified full text of the January 20, 2017 Susan Rice "email to self." Part of the email had been released, but part remained redacted. It has been sent to DOJ; let's hope Congress gets ahold and releases it soon. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 19, 2020

A declassified email from Susan Rice to herself … this could be interesting.

This is the weird Rice email memorializing the infamous Jan 5, 2017 meeting at which Flynn was discussed and insisting all was done "by the book." We will hopefully find out more of what was discussed/done. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) May 19, 2020

Infamous, see?

The email regarding the January meeting at which Flynn was discussed and insisting all was done ‘by the book.’

Alrighty then.

YASSSSS!!!! This is so much FUN! pic.twitter.com/PKEnRmh3fV — Jellenne (@jellen805) May 19, 2020

It is sorta fun, right?

Thx @KimStrassel between you and @CBS_Herridge lots of gaps are being filled in! — debbz8 xQFDBANNEDx (@debbz8) May 19, 2020

Thank you for explaining this convoluted mess in clear terms! — Katherine D (@kmd2210) May 19, 2020

This stuff seriously reads like stereo instructions written backward in Cantonese.

True story.

The key here is to determine whose "book" Susan Rice is referring to… — Virgil Dennis (@VirgilDennis) May 19, 2020

Aha!

Rice is claiming she wants this released. Is she bluffing? — Eric Sun ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EricSun1975) May 19, 2020

We shall see.

***

