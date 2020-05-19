Richard Grenell doesn’t show any signs of ‘holding back’ when it comes to declassifying documents from the Obama administration. We’ve been seeing rumblings going around about a Susan Rice email that she sent to herself on January 20, 2017 that had yet to be declassified but sounded like it was an important piece of information.

Welp, sources are saying Grenelle declassified it.

Yup.

Kimberley Strassel broke the story:

A declassified email from Susan Rice to herself … this could be interesting.

Trending

Infamous, see?

The email regarding the January meeting at which Flynn was discussed and insisting all was done ‘by the book.’

Alrighty then.

It is sorta fun, right?

This stuff seriously reads like stereo instructions written backward in Cantonese.

True story.

Aha!

We shall see.

***

Related:

‘Take your MEDS!’ Ana Navarro thinks rain and thunder are SIGNS that nature wants us all to stay locked DOWN

‘INDICTMENT of their failures’: James Woods shares powerful message from black Conservative Rob Smith to the Dem Party

He’s RIGHT, you know –> Ben Shapiro shares big stories in the ‘real world’ versus big stories in Twitterland and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: declassifiedemailKimberley StrasselRichard GrenellSusan Rice