Much like Stacey Abrams, who claims she hasn’t been pitching herself to be Joe Biden’s vice president, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also denied she’s been actively lobbying for that VP slot, which has been promised to a woman.

But to be a woman whose tweets were filled with #BelieveWomen hashtags during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and who’s also gunning for the VP slot means there has to be some sort of compromise with those old ideals. Abrams says the fact she believes Biden over Reade speaks to “who I am” (an opportunist), so that controversy is out of the way.

Now Whitmer is also saying she believes Biden’s denial that he sexually harassed Reade while she was a Senate staffer, though she’s trying to hold onto her #BelieveWomen credentials by saying the “vast majority” of sexual assault accusations are true — just not this one. Here she is on “The View.”

You could tell she had that answer teed up and ready to go. Do you know what would be interesting, though? If journalists would not just ask women if they believe Biden, but follow up and ask them, do you believe Tara Reade is a liar who made the whole thing up?

