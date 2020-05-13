Much like Stacey Abrams, who claims she hasn’t been pitching herself to be Joe Biden’s vice president, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also denied she’s been actively lobbying for that VP slot, which has been promised to a woman.

But to be a woman whose tweets were filled with #BelieveWomen hashtags during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and who’s also gunning for the VP slot means there has to be some sort of compromise with those old ideals. Abrams says the fact she believes Biden over Reade speaks to “who I am” (an opportunist), so that controversy is out of the way.

Now Whitmer is also saying she believes Biden’s denial that he sexually harassed Reade while she was a Senate staffer, though she’s trying to hold onto her #BelieveWomen credentials by saying the “vast majority” of sexual assault accusations are true — just not this one. Here she is on “The View.”

You could tell she had that answer teed up and ready to go. Do you know what would be interesting, though? If journalists would not just ask women if they believe Biden, but follow up and ask them, do you believe Tara Reade is a liar who made the whole thing up?

The memo is clearly out and understood. https://t.co/WdTF4H0MGu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 13, 2020

They call that convenience — Mike the Murder Hornet (@MrMikeD42) May 13, 2020

Of course she believes him. It was never about believing women. It was always about the accumulation of power. — Michael (@RollCall79) May 13, 2020

It’s about what team the accused plays for. Nothing else. #BelieveAllWomen #MeToo — prima facie (@primafacie) May 13, 2020

Someone’s bucking for a promotion. — Mick Tingles (@bigjackash) May 13, 2020

In other words everyone who accuses a Republican is believable but those accusing a Democrat are not…and I really want to be his running mate. — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) May 13, 2020

love the hypocrisy of these people. it went from believe women to listen to women. which i actually agree with, but these people are two faced — No pineapple on pizza (@crazyunclecook) May 13, 2020

That’s some amazing hypocrisy gymnastics she pulls off right there, saying women are no longer dismissed while dismissing a woman! — Calm Down! (@hawkfan0607) May 13, 2020

We have to #BelieveAllWomen except when when we don’t. — prima facie (@primafacie) May 13, 2020

@GovWhitmer you and your fellow hypocritical Democrat women in power and media have successfully ended the #MeToo movement and "believe all women" crap: it's no longer politically convenient. It's funny how you people think no one will remember, in days to come, where you stood — Franz Best (@FranzBest1) May 13, 2020

You're all frauds! Where were these thoughts of yours about vetting all allegations when Kavanaugh was condemned without any shred of evidence or established pattern? You @GovWhitmer were one of those that condemned him without any proof, based on an unsubstantiated story — Franz Best (@FranzBest1) May 13, 2020

Totally not a psychopath. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 13, 2020

Related: