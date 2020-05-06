Stacey Abrams, who still thinks Republican voter suppression cost her the governorship of Georgia despite record turnout, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that she hasn’t been pitching herself for the job of Joe Biden’s vice president. She has shared concerns that Biden won’t pick a woman of color and told ELLE that she would be an excellent running mate: “I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities,” she says. And she’s passed the final test by saying that she knows Biden and believes him when he says he didn’t sexually assault Tara Reade … not that Reade’s a liar or anything; Abrams believes women. Sometimes.

Even Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay has had enough of Abrams’ posturing, saying “you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets.”

But no, Abrams hasn’t been pitching herself.

A whole lot of people think Biden wouldn’t even make it through his first term; is Abrams ready for the Oval Office? She thinks so.

