We already know that Stacey Abrams has endorsed herself to be the nation’s next vice president, but now she’s dropping some heavy hints for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden:

.@staceyabrams says she would have "concerns" if @JoeBiden didn't choose a woman of color as a VP on @TheView: "Women of color, particularly black women are the strongest part of the Democratic Party, the most loyal…we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America." — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) April 22, 2020

Stacey Abrams tells @TheView she thinks that Vice President Biden is “going to make a smart choice” in picking a running mate, but adds that she does have “concerns” about Biden “not picking a woman of color.” https://t.co/53N8arecl2 pic.twitter.com/KNpe5yNBx3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 22, 2020

Hmm, what’s she trying to say?

Gee, I wonder who this self serving person has in mind? https://t.co/j211HXHTFA — citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) April 22, 2020

"Nice campaign you have there Joe, would be terrible if something bad happened to it for "not picking a woman of color." https://t.co/EKfn1WrkKB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 22, 2020

Abrams is just this side of wearing a “PICK ME OR ELSE” t-shirt during her interviews.

Not-so-veiled threat/warning from Stacey Abrams, to Biden. Very skeptical that this is the way to win the veepstakes. https://t.co/UVRsRw8he5 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 22, 2020

I've never seen a whisper campaign also have stages of grief at the same time. Fascinating… https://t.co/07aSnkuv6D — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 22, 2020

Here’s an idea for Abrams:

If she's not picked, she could just proclaim herself the VP nom https://t.co/ps6RaXTOle — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) April 22, 2020

We’re sure the thought has crossed her mind!

She’d have to resign as governor of GA first. — Austere Quarantined Memeist (@AustereVerbNoun) April 22, 2020

Oh yeah, we almost forgot.