It’s bad enough that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is doing an about-face on alleged sexual assault victims and standing by Joe Biden, but as far as we know, she’s at least not actively campaigning to be Biden’s vice president.

But Stacey Abrams sure is. And, like Gillibrand, Abrams supposedly used to care about women who were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Today, in case it weren’t already clear enough that Abrams is a colossal #MeToo hypocrite, here’s what she told the HuffPost when asked about the latest developments in the Tara Reade case:

Trending

In other words, women deserve to be heard, but if we don’t like what we hear, we can just pretend we didn’t hear them.

She wants it so badly that she’s willing to overlook a compelling allegation of sexual assault. Abrams knows full well that Joe Biden isn’t up to the job of being POTUS — physically or mentally — so she’s letting her own presidential ambitions control her moral compass.

Absolutely revolting.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooHuffPostJoe BidenStacey AbramsTara Readewomen