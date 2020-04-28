It’s bad enough that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is doing an about-face on alleged sexual assault victims and standing by Joe Biden, but as far as we know, she’s at least not actively campaigning to be Biden’s vice president.

But Stacey Abrams sure is. And, like Gillibrand, Abrams supposedly used to care about women who were allegedly sexually assaulted.

.@StaceyAbrams's commitment to #MeToo & "believing survivors" went out the window as soon as someone accused her meal ticket to power, @JoeBiden. What a disgrace. New from me @dcexaminer: https://t.co/xST8YVo912 — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 28, 2020

Today, in case it weren’t already clear enough that Abrams is a colossal #MeToo hypocrite, here’s what she told the HuffPost when asked about the latest developments in the Tara Reade case:

Stacey Abrams to @lannadelgrey on Tara Reade's allegations: “Nothing in the Times review or any other later reports suggests anything other than what I already know about Joe Biden: That he will make women proud as the next President of the United States.” https://t.co/XhJsMR8xqN pic.twitter.com/4OaY9LX6By — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) April 28, 2020

In other words, women deserve to be heard, but if we don’t like what we hear, we can just pretend we didn’t hear them.

She really wants to be veep. https://t.co/NJHztZCKuz — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 28, 2020

She wants it so badly that she’s willing to overlook a compelling allegation of sexual assault. Abrams knows full well that Joe Biden isn’t up to the job of being POTUS — physically or mentally — so she’s letting her own presidential ambitions control her moral compass.

Absolutely revolting.

