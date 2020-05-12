We know Stacey Abrams is really, really gunning for Joe Biden’s VP slot, but geez. You’d think that she’d be a little more subtle about it. At least leave a little bit to the imagination, you know?

Alas, she’s too shameless to go any route other than this one:

Asked by @AnandWrites about Tara Reade's allegations, @staceyabrams said: "What he is accused of doing, that he has flatly and clearly denied, and I believe his denial, speaks not only to who he is but who I am."

via @VICE pic.twitter.com/gSY9zFkHsR — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 12, 2020

Watch:

Good Lord. The woman is insufferable.

“If I truly believed that Joe Biden were capable of sexually assaulting Tara Reade, I would absolutely not be running a campaign to be his vice president despite being a shameless opportunist who’s made it clear that I’ll step on whoever I need to to get to the top.”

Indeed, Stacey, it does. It does — thehuntinghome (@thehuntinghome) May 12, 2020

Says quite a lot about her, in fact. We’ll give her that.

Alternate: "I am going to babble endlessly, and none of these clowns will call me on it!" https://t.co/W8EfeBwc0r — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 12, 2020

Basically, yeah.