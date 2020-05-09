As Twitchy reported earlier, former President Barack Obama held a “private” call with former administration officials to discuss how the Justice Department dismissing its case against Michael Flynn put the rule of law at risk. Plenty noted the irony of Obama suddenly expressing concern for the rule of law, but let’s talk for a second about how audio of that private phone call just happened to be “obtained” by Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News.

It’s fairly obvious that Obama staged the “private” call and also leaked the audio to Yahoo News so someone else could write it up, and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway says that being implicated might explain why the call was leaked. Don’t forget: declassified court papers indicated that top Justice Department official Sally Yates learned about the phone call between Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak from Obama himself during a meeting in the Oval Office in early January 2017.

Hemingway writes:

Information released in the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case it brought against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn confirms the significance of a January 5, 2017, meeting at the Obama White House. It was at this meeting that Obama gave guidance to key officials who would be tasked with protecting his administration’s utilization of secretly funded Clinton campaign research, which alleged Trump was involved in a treasonous plot to collude with Russia, from being discovered or stopped by the incoming administration.

An analysis of the timeline from early 2017 shows a clear pattern of behavior from the federal officials running the collusion operation against the Trump campaign. It also shows how essential media leaks were to their strategy to sideline key law enforcement and intelligence officials and cripple the ability of the incoming Trump administration to run the country.

Hemingway looks in particular at that January 5 meeting: “Interestingly, Clapper, Comey, and Yates all said that they did not brief Obama about [Flynn’s] phone calls. Clapper testified he did not brief Obama on the calls, Yates learned about the calls from Obama himself during that meeting, and Comey also testified he didn’t brief Obama about the calls, even though the intelligence was an FBI product.”

He even spied on the press and they still cover for him.

