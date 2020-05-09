As Twitchy reported earlier, former President Barack Obama held a “private” call with former administration officials to discuss how the Justice Department dismissing its case against Michael Flynn put the rule of law at risk. Plenty noted the irony of Obama suddenly expressing concern for the rule of law, but let’s talk for a second about how audio of that private phone call just happened to be “obtained” by Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News.

Obama staged a call, then handed the tape to Isikoff, who pretends it was a private chat. Isikoff acts as if he’s a reporter, not the palace stenographer. He took dictation from Fusion GPS regarding Steele & Carter Page. He’s taking dictation now. https://t.co/tlZBUYir1Z — Mike (@Doranimated) May 9, 2020

Shows Obama is starting to sweat. He deigns to dirty his pretty hands. — D. O'Genius (@D_ogenius) May 9, 2020

Don’t you wish we could hear the actual voices? I’d bet money that linguistic analysis would detect off-the-charts stress and fear in Barry’s voice, and anyone else’s who spoke. The conspirators are worried. The investigation is getting closer and big fish are in peril. — Victor Laszlo Welcomes You To The Fight (@Glenn_somebody_) May 9, 2020

he remains startlingly slow at articulating a basic thought; heavy rhetorical voice inflection, low substance/time rate ("this, uh, is the stuff where, uh") Also all phrases that seem read from US college syllabus-"Worrying about the rule of law"; "trends that should concern us" — David de Bruijn (@dmdebruijn) May 9, 2020

Did you hear the background noise…like papers were being shuffled? Preoccupied? — SML 🇺🇸 (@jancappy) May 9, 2020

More like papers were being shredded.

I anyway agree with @Doranimated that it seems a little hard to imagine this would be a call to (former) colleagues–the line here is something out government 101; and you don't need to tell your colleagues that "uh, the rule of law, uh, you know: that's something important". — David de Bruijn (@dmdebruijn) May 9, 2020

It’s fairly obvious that Obama staged the “private” call and also leaked the audio to Yahoo News so someone else could write it up, and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway says that being implicated might explain why the call was leaked. Don’t forget: declassified court papers indicated that top Justice Department official Sally Yates learned about the phone call between Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak from Obama himself during a meeting in the Oval Office in early January 2017.

If you are wondering why Obama leaked audio of himself regarding Flynn, my latest on him being implicated in the operation might explain. https://t.co/2qgNveuYXq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2020

Hemingway writes:

Information released in the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case it brought against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn confirms the significance of a January 5, 2017, meeting at the Obama White House. It was at this meeting that Obama gave guidance to key officials who would be tasked with protecting his administration’s utilization of secretly funded Clinton campaign research, which alleged Trump was involved in a treasonous plot to collude with Russia, from being discovered or stopped by the incoming administration. … An analysis of the timeline from early 2017 shows a clear pattern of behavior from the federal officials running the collusion operation against the Trump campaign. It also shows how essential media leaks were to their strategy to sideline key law enforcement and intelligence officials and cripple the ability of the incoming Trump administration to run the country.

Hemingway looks in particular at that January 5 meeting: “Interestingly, Clapper, Comey, and Yates all said that they did not brief Obama about [Flynn’s] phone calls. Clapper testified he did not brief Obama on the calls, Yates learned about the calls from Obama himself during that meeting, and Comey also testified he didn’t brief Obama about the calls, even though the intelligence was an FBI product.”

He’s clearly worried, this isn’t hyperbole he’s clearly worried about his legacy perhaps even criminal liability. Quite obvious. — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) May 9, 2020

This is the #ObamaGate and worse than the #WaterGate because the surveillance was continued before, during, even after the 2016 Presidential Election. — Make America Godly Again⭐⭐⭐ (@Sam74597644) May 9, 2020

Obama was the ringleader. Can’t wait for Durham report. — KJoy (@Kjoyfully1) May 9, 2020

His selective leaking hasn’t changed. Obama, Comey and Shiff use the same playbook. — E Lafff (@elafontaine) May 9, 2020

Wasn't Obama an attorney? Shouldn't he understand what perjury is? Because that's not what Flynn was charged with. — Mark Anderson (@ispyradio) May 9, 2020

Rice’s email to herself was a nice touch. And tread lightly Twitter-verse…focus on facts here. If @MZHemingway finds much more it’s gonna get really ugly, really quickly. — Geoff Burke (@gkburke) May 9, 2020

This column puts it all together. Does anyone think Susan Rice ACTUALLY wrote herself an email because Obama said to do everything by the book? COME ON! — Average American Podcast ▶️ (@AverageAmer1can) May 9, 2020

Great article. Obama was orchestrating the whole coup attempt. He will be the grand prize for John Durham. Let’s who will turn first to save his/her own hide. — Agent Smith (@TDIpower) May 9, 2020

Absolutely. But the lib lamestream media will give him a pass — evelyn (@Elou33) May 9, 2020

Excellent article that pretty much spells out what any rational onlooker would have to concede was a covert operation specifically designed to overthrow a duly elected POTUS. At this point WHY is a secondary consideration to be discussed in future jailhouse memoirs…. — john (@john77994979) May 9, 2020

So much for that "peaceful transition of power" everyone was talking about back then. — Bev J (@ESprite2315) May 9, 2020

@MZHemingway deserves the Medal of Freedom, screw the Pulitzer. She nails the timeline and all the bad actors with precise research and reporting. It was a coup. Barack was some “organizer”, his best accomplishment then and till this day. Corrupt to the Core. That’s his legacy — RJ Maniloff (@rj_esqrjm) May 9, 2020

The panic is real. Recall, Obama et al, know what’s coming. They know from the fact they know what they did. Only response they have to the facts already released, and those to come, are to attack the messenger. Can’t deny what on video and print so discredit the messenger. Panic — Richard Yrulegui (@rulege) May 9, 2020

Durham is over the target and the flack is gonna be tremendous. — John W (@Lotekrednek) May 9, 2020

The timeline is informative, but I’m not seeing a reason Obama’d want anything he says leaked to the press. In your opinion, why is the Obama audio leaked? — Payne/Truth (@truth_payne) May 9, 2020

It just says he's not hiding. There was no substance to it. Like most of his rhetorical speeches. Now the media can say he's "addressed" the allegations and we can move on. Same old DNC playbook. Ironic since Mollie points at coordinated leaking as part of that playbook. — Ken (@SurfnSRQ) May 9, 2020

Because all eyes are focusing on him at the center. He's trying to control the perception of his own misdeeds. — Bender the Barbarian 🤖 (@benderbarbarian) May 9, 2020

I agree. By “leaking” this, he controls the script, takes no questions, doesn’t have to face anyone. — 3 Paw Pundit (@3pawpundit) May 9, 2020

That leak was so clumsy & transparent. — ONCE YOU GO #MAGA YOU NEVER GO BACK (@BernOutForTrump) May 9, 2020

It's Obama's attempt at a Susan Rice "by the book" kind of situation…lol — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) May 9, 2020

What an unequivocal weasel. Extra two faced when he’s pretending to be legit in this “leaked” call. — Closer Reading (@tom_scuderi) May 9, 2020

Obama loved to spy — Scout (@Scoutdomain) May 9, 2020

He even spied on the press and they still cover for him.

