The Justice Department dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn as the Left’s Russia collusion narrative continues to unravel isn’t coming as welcome news to former President Barack Obama, who this week said the Barr DOJ is a threat to “rule of law”:

NEW this evening: Yahoo News obtained audio of former President Barack Obama warning former administration officials that the "rule of law is at risk" after the Justice Department moved to drop its criminal case against Michael Flynn — https://t.co/AQLUYqLrBN — @dcexaminer

— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 9, 2020

In a private call on Friday, former President Barack Obama warned allies that the “rule of law” was endangered by the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn https://t.co/3AsI83rM9V

Projection detected!

I’m sure everyone would love to hear from the guy who circumvented FISA, wiretapped & spied on reporters, targeted conservative non-profits, & arrested YouTube film makers, thinks about the “rule of law”. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 9, 2020

Self-awareness has never been a trait possessed by Obama or many of his former staffers.

Barack Obama, the most corrupt president in US history, commenting on the “rule of law” is tragically hilarious. Obama cannot hide from his malfeasance much longer. The legacy media doesn’t control the “narrative” anymore. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 9, 2020

Mr Pen and Phone lol — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 9, 2020

This could be much closer to the truth:

Barack Obama says the ‘rule of law is at risk’ because the DOJ dropped the Michael Flynn case. The rule of law is NOT at risk. Barack is just getting afraid he will finally be subjected to the rule of law! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 9, 2020

Ding! Ding! Ding!

***

Related:

‘How is that for precedent?’ Jonathan Turley thread tears apart Obama’s ‘curious statement’ on DOJ & Flynn (and uses Eric Holder to do it)