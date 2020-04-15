Rolling Stone hasn’t yet been sued out of existence for smearing so many people with that completely fabricated article on a campus rape that didn’t happen, and it’s following up its tradition of putting Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and The Squad on the cover by gracing the May issue with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge,” the cover reads, right above “The President and the Plague: Trump’s Failed Response.”

.@NYGovCuomo appears on our May cover. His response to this deadly crisis has helped guide the nation. In an exclusive interview, he discusses what comes next https://t.co/oBUDcF5HpJ pic.twitter.com/5im5e921GQ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 13, 2020

We’ve said it before, but it’s kind of amazing to see how close President Trump and Cuomo have been on policy, such as the importance of reopening the economy, while Trump gets flamed and Cuomo praised for his leadership.

Andrew Cuomo fronts the May issue of Rolling Stone https://t.co/29Qo07tSOG pic.twitter.com/wqnKyQm1kG — Ad Age (@adage) April 14, 2020

Remember, this is the same magazine that published a piece saying a downside of social distancing was that it could lead to a spike in white nationalism. These aren’t serious people.

Only the liberal media would praise a guy with over 10,000 deaths in this state. If Cuomo were a Republican…. — Edward Harris (@edwardharris251) April 14, 2020

If he was a Republican, they would be calling for his head. But, he is a Democrat, so he is a "strong leader". — TimJameson (@TimJamesonUS) April 14, 2020

Democrat privilege. — CD Hilton (@realCDHilton) April 14, 2020

Took charge…….of the largest outbreak in the Western Hemisphere. — Popehat n’ Vestments (@BBPopehat7) April 14, 2020

Literally the highest death toll in any American city. Why are you anointing him a saint? — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 14, 2020

Because “his response to this deadly crisis has helped guide the nation.”

Worst place for corona virus cases in the world is NYC. Cuomo was in charge, advice from this clown is like the Cleveland Browns advising the Patriots — notlexluther (@notlexluther11) April 15, 2020

The guy who didn’t prep his own state on the cover of trash paper. 👍 — John Smithy (@J0hn_Sm1thy) April 14, 2020

His administration was the slowest to respond in the country. He was late on quarantine and then tried to hoard all PPE from rest of country. The shortage was due to his poor planning. People died from his poor leadership. Worst governor in country — lee (@bricklaying69) April 15, 2020

To be fair, Mayor Bill de Blasio did his part to make New York a hotspot for COVID-19.

1 — overblew the need for equipment for grandstanding purposes. 2 — encouraged (with Deblasio) the "normal" lifestyle in NYC through mid March. 3 — got on the air and complained (no solutions). Meets the standard for leftist bullsh*t. Perfect RS cover. — David Lamb (@DavidlambEX) April 15, 2020

Hilarious, in same issue Pres Trump’s response is deemed a failure even though he bailed out an ill prepared NY State. And Gov Cuomo’s response, which was late and from where 40% of the nations deaths have occurred, is championed. The Left honestly thinks everyone is stupid. — Tom McCutcheon (@tmccutcheon27) April 15, 2020

Sorry @NYGovCuomo, but @JoeBiden already committed to a woman of color for his VP nominee…… No amount of positive press is going to turn you into one before the Dem convention….@TheDemocrats @GOP — Mark Hohe (@realMarkHohe) April 15, 2020

Does it include a centerfold displaying all his piercings? — evil midget (@midgets_levil) April 14, 2020

Gross. Hope they spared the nipple ring pics. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) April 14, 2020

We’ll just leave this here:

States with lowest reported coronavirus death rate, per million residents: Wyoming – 2

West Virginia – 5

Utah, Hawaii – 6

Montana, S. Dakota – 7

Nebraska, Arkansas – 11

Alaska, N. Dakota – 12

Texas, N. Carolina – 13 Highest

New York – 591https://t.co/W5fTQrdnkB — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 15, 2020

