First thing, in case you missed it (word is that MSNBC and CNN and the broadcast networks cut away from President Trump’s coronavirus briefing this evening), the president made it clear that it’s not sustainable for the nation to stay closed and that some sort of balance would have to be worked out.
President Trump says that because of the size of the American economy, "we can't turn that off and think it's gonna be wonderful. There will be tremendous repercussions… probably more death from that than anything we're talking about with respect to the virus." pic.twitter.com/EyDCF1rj7Y
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2020
"We can do 2 and 3 things at the same time."
We are the greatest country on earth. We can kill the virus, without killing livelihoods
We will protect workers and safeguard seniors. We will build hospitals in hotspots and ignite the economy in the heartland
We adapt. We win. pic.twitter.com/hWtaxhriAH
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 24, 2020