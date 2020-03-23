MSNBC alumnus Touré had a follower ask him why Democrats aren’t holding their own daily briefing on the COVID-19 response; “Can they just ONE time control the narrative?!” Yeah, it’s a shame the Democrats don’t have anyone in the media to help them get their word out.

Paging Joe Biden. Joe Biden to the microphone. https://t.co/oWovRzDFtM — Touré (@Toure) March 23, 2020

Biden did have the microphone earlier today, and it was awkward, to put it kindly. Looks like his teleprompter and/or his brain broke down for a minute there.

Conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin thought Touré’s tweet was a good opportunity to pimp her latest column for the Washington Post, in which she calls for journalists to stop covering President Trump’s coronavirus pressers and give the microphone instead to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Biden.

“In sum,” Rubin concludes, “the media’s job is not to cover every presidential utterance, let alone cover it live. It is to keep the public informed during one of the worst domestic crises since the 1918 flu. The mainstream media is not the comms team for the president; they are a lifeline for Americans. To paraphrase Biden, they should act like it.”

That’s funny; Rubin’s colleague at the Washington Post, Margaret Sullivan, just wrote a piece about how the media must stop covering President Trump’s “dangerous” coronavirus briefings. Trust them to get the word out, or at least repeat Biden’s talking points.

Biden spoke on Monday in the first of what he promises will be regular national briefings. I implore him to do them daily and for the press to cover them, if for no other reason than these are one of the best means of countering disinformation. https://t.co/UCsVMbiOAO — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 23, 2020

With respect, the best way to counter disinformation is for WaPo to fire you. — Bryan (@groovebak) March 23, 2020

Didn't Biden have a press conference this morning that wasn't covered by @MSNBC or @CNN ? — jg151✍ (@jg1514) March 23, 2020

What press conferences ?? — Kentucky Spirits (@KentuckySpirits) March 23, 2020

We wouldn’t call it a press conference, since it was streamed from his living room and no reporters were there to ask questions once he got done trying to read the teleprompter.

Joe should do hour long live Q&A every day, not in front of a green screen, responding to actual voter questions during this primary.#wheresJoe? — ᴀᴜᴛᴀʀᴋᴇɴ 🌹 #NoWar #M4A #GND (@autarken) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden is socially distancing himself from the Presidency. — Bear Nudel 🐻🍜 (@BearNudel) March 23, 2020

second that…we need some humor during these dark times…and he is unintentionally hysterical — johnny yuma (@Johnnyyumaaz) March 23, 2020

Spoke for 12 minutes and still made fun of himself reading from teleprompter 🤣 — Bernin Mayn 🌹 (@berninmayn) March 23, 2020

That was really hard to watch. — Jarrett Dapier (@BrownBatHeart) March 23, 2020

That was barely speaking. — Pontiacaholic ✴ (@pontiacaholic) March 23, 2020

Biden is clearly not all there. See that disaster from today. It’s hard to watch — Dan Daniels (@DD__DDDDD) March 23, 2020

It was a 60-second teleprompted speech from his living room… — von rezzori (@RezzoriVon) March 23, 2020

Why? What does he have to add? And what authority does he have? He is just another empty talking head with nothing of substance to offer. — Conservative Mexican (@RedStateMexican) March 23, 2020

#SleepyJoe offering nothing new and late by a week. — Genuine Dissent (@geniunedissent) March 23, 2020

Biden can't talk for five minutes without losing his train of thought. If you think he would be better than Trump, you are truly biased. Wake up. — JL Teefstaat (@teefstaat) March 23, 2020

🤣 okay cat lady have fun with your senile candidate. — HappyLiberals (@HappyLiberals) March 23, 2020

