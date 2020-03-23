Lately people have been asking “where’s Joe Biden?” Well, the Democrat presidential candidate promised to hold shadow coronavirus briefings to counter those provided by President Trump and his team. Biden’s practicing some social distancing by doing the briefings from a makeshift studio in his home, and the first briefing got off to an, er, interesting start:

This is how Joe Biden started his address to the country on coronavirus… He’s so bad at this 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/tfyJ2KvN5a — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

"For too long, the warning signs were ignored." Joe Biden's full first Coronavirus briefing – Part 1. https://t.co/T39w9nMaIv pic.twitter.com/OqL8LbkYsS — The Hill (@thehill) March 23, 2020

You might have noticed that Joe didn’t exactly set a good example there:

WATCH: Joe Biden began his coronavirus speech today by touching his face. pic.twitter.com/2M749VMuJZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2020

The CDC will not approve of the message Biden sent.

Wow, he starts by wiping his nose with his hand. Nice. SMH 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/6KW8OBS0Ri — Anthony S. Khoury (@askmeabouthelaw) March 23, 2020

Confused from the word "go"…then touches his face. Oof. https://t.co/kOM7cn556T — Mark Spencer 🏈⚾️⚽️⛳️🥎🏀 (@TheDataCage) March 23, 2020

As he wipes his nose. And clearly has other people in the room. https://t.co/wOLygbe8gk — kimmitx #MAGA#KAG (@kimmiintx) March 23, 2020

And it went from there:

Looks like Biden’s home studio is off to a great start! pic.twitter.com/jPkKQv0brP — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 23, 2020

What is Joe Biden doing with his hand here? It looks like Biden’s teleprompter went down during his coronavirus press briefing today, and his staff forgot to put a copy of his speech at the podium. pic.twitter.com/YVBz1QJK2R — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 23, 2020

Live look of Biden's film crew in action: pic.twitter.com/mNbh3UHnXI — Spartan #301 (@J_Calhoun) March 23, 2020

So painful to watch. — Just June (@MissJitter) March 23, 2020

Naturally Jennifer Rubin thought Biden nailed it:

Biden in conversational voice is the best Biden. Explaining how complicated things are reinforces how ill-quipped Trump is. Smart not to blame Trump for virus but to hit how delinquent he has been. Tops it off with stinging indictment of the "blank check" slush fund. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 23, 2020

Maybe she watched something different.

Factually Biden is reading off a teleprompter words that someone else wrote down for him to say – even at that he struggled. https://t.co/n5EiHD18D3 — Tom T. ن‎®🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) March 23, 2020

