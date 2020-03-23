Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has been among Democrats criticizing President Trump over China:

In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth and takes responsibility. Donald Trump has not been that president. For months, he falsely told us we had nothing to worry about while praising China’s response for managing the coronavirus. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 21, 2020

If I were president today, I would not be taking China's word when it comes to the coronavirus. American scientists and health experts should be allowed in the country to determine how the virus started and to help contain its spread. pic.twitter.com/uSgkV7WUG8 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 27, 2020

If we don’t write the global rules of the road for trade, cyber, climate change, and so much more, they may be written by China or other nations that don’t share our values. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2020

Mike LaChance of Legal Insurrection has done some digging, and you might not be surprised to learn that he found a whole lot of hypocrisy from the former veep:

In the last ten months, Joe Biden has downplayed the idea of China as a threat to the United States at least five times. See below… — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Biden sure has changed his tune:

Joe Biden on China in May 2019 – Come on, man.https://t.co/hsZMiJMCnh — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden on China in October 2019 – Not our problem.https://t.co/sgiIEmOhak — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden on China in October 2019 – Not a problem.https://t.co/Bw95YOgq90 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden on China January 2020 – We should be helping China.https://t.co/OU0NonGpSq — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden on China in February 2020 – Idea that China is competition bizarre.https://t.co/PUkg3RTc6Z — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

As Joe would say, “malarkey” has been spotted.

In other words, Joe Biden was downplaying threats from China as recently as three weeks ago, when the Coronavirus crisis was already unfolding. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Maybe that's why we haven't heard much from Joe Biden lately. Just a guess. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

That certainly could be!

When we get past this crisis and move towards the general election, the Trump campaign should put these videos on a 24/7 loop. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 23, 2020

Hopefully they do take that advice.