Guys, Joe Biden is set to be the Democratic nominee for president and he’s nowhere to be seen:

It’s been 6 days now:

Honest question: Is he OK?

One excuse we’ve seen is that the lighting in his home isn’t good enough for online events:

Bernie, on the other hand, seems to be doing online events without an issue:

We shouldn’t laugh at this but. . .

And it’s time for proof of life:

And this thumb’s up emoji on an Instagram livestream just won’t cut it:

You’d think the media would be interested in this, right?

