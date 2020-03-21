The coronavirus pandemic has led authorities to recommend a strategy of “social distancing.” But that might not come without a steep price, according to Rolling Stone (beverage warning):
We deserve this virus. pic.twitter.com/1I5p2G28Z4
— Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) March 21, 2020
It’s real, and it’s spectacular(ly ridiculous):
How Social Distancing Could Lead to a Spike In White Nationalism https://t.co/jhy4Hfuib7
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 18, 2020
That take is so hot that it’s at grave risk of spontaneously combusting.
I wonder what the dumbest take on 'social distancing' is so far…
— Corey J. Mahler (@MahlerLCMS) March 21, 2020
PC police just in time to save the day.
— E🐕🍜 (@ELMN1855) March 21, 2020
Everything that could possibly help during this pandemic will either kill you or make you racists https://t.co/F19O0YM2Lm
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 21, 2020
We aren't go die of the virus, but of our political correctness.
— NoHoldsBarred (@NoHoldsBarred19) March 21, 2020
OMG. How many sharks are these idiots going to jump? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wk1NBlFLJi
— Chad Dawkins (@chad_dawkins) March 21, 2020
Are these people even for real? https://t.co/tsITHnSMyr
— Michael (@QuestforOrion) March 20, 2020
Reading @RollingStone could lead to a spike in insanity. https://t.co/MPim43YJMu
— Digital Dystopia (@SuperStimpy) March 21, 2020
Liberals have gone mad. https://t.co/RBXkPQQ7DI
— abhishekdrolia (@abhishekdrolia) March 21, 2020
Once again, the corporate press eclipses satire entirely. https://t.co/RiSnefkifS
— Yake Hug (@HugYake) March 21, 2020
Could you not
— Lu (@OLANSOUND) March 18, 2020
They just couldn’t help themselves.
Can't wait to see your article on how the coronavirus vaccine might ACTUALLY be transphobic. https://t.co/xdHkKF7RSK
— ☘🍀Damian💚🌈Geminder🇮🇪🐍 (@HesAGem) March 20, 2020
Let’s not give them any new ideas!