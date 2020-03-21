The coronavirus pandemic has led authorities to recommend a strategy of “social distancing.” But that might not come without a steep price, according to Rolling Stone (beverage warning):

We deserve this virus. pic.twitter.com/1I5p2G28Z4 — Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) March 21, 2020

It’s real, and it’s spectacular(ly ridiculous):

How Social Distancing Could Lead to a Spike In White Nationalism https://t.co/jhy4Hfuib7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 18, 2020

That take is so hot that it’s at grave risk of spontaneously combusting.

I wonder what the dumbest take on 'social distancing' is so far… Oh. https://t.co/ZedyxqJVrt — Corey J. Mahler (@MahlerLCMS) March 21, 2020

PC police just in time to save the day. — E🐕🍜 (@ELMN1855) March 21, 2020

Everything that could possibly help during this pandemic will either kill you or make you racists https://t.co/F19O0YM2Lm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 21, 2020

We aren't go die of the virus, but of our political correctness. — NoHoldsBarred (@NoHoldsBarred19) March 21, 2020

OMG. How many sharks are these idiots going to jump? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wk1NBlFLJi — Chad Dawkins (@chad_dawkins) March 21, 2020

Are these people even for real? https://t.co/tsITHnSMyr — Michael (@QuestforOrion) March 20, 2020

Reading @RollingStone could lead to a spike in insanity. https://t.co/MPim43YJMu — Digital Dystopia (@SuperStimpy) March 21, 2020

Once again, the corporate press eclipses satire entirely. https://t.co/RiSnefkifS — Yake Hug (@HugYake) March 21, 2020

Could you not — Lu (@OLANSOUND) March 18, 2020

They just couldn’t help themselves.

Can't wait to see your article on how the coronavirus vaccine might ACTUALLY be transphobic. https://t.co/xdHkKF7RSK — ☘🍀Damian💚🌈Geminder🇮🇪🐍 (@HesAGem) March 20, 2020

Let’s not give them any new ideas!